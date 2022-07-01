ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

8 Movies That Include Intentional Filmmaking "Mistakes" For Hilarious Effect

By Jeremy Urquhart
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMistakes sometimes slip into movies - even great ones - because filmmakers and editors are only human, after all. There are so many things to keep track of while making something as complicated as a film that things like continuity errors, visible film equipment or crew members, and imperfect special effects...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
Collider

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Blooper Reel Is Full of Cast Hilarity

In celebration of the release of acclaimed action-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today, Lionsgate decided to treat fans of the surreal adventure with a blooper reel video which suggests that the cast and crew had as much fun making the movie as we had watching it. The story centers around Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a woman who has her world turned upside down when she learns she can travel between parallel universes.
MOVIES
Collider

Where to Watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder': What Formats Is the Film Playing In?

The next surefire mega Marvel hit, the next installment of the Thor series is set to release very, very soon, and will also be making Marvel Cinematic Universe history. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film in the alleged "strongest Avenger's" story, making him the first Marvel hero to get a solo saga rather than a trilogy. Most fans probably didn't see this coming, as the first two Thor films, while not awful, aren't commonly considered to be some of the better films in comparison to the standalone fares of the other Avengers. That all changed when writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi came on board for the third film, Thor: Ragnarok, where the visionary filmmaker completely flipped the script for the Thor character and took the franchise in a totally new direction. Instead of the fantasy-intensive style, Ragnarok took the god into a more science fiction-centric direction, without completely abandoning the character's roots. Some weren't fond of the character's hard pivot into comedy, but it's generally considered to be one of the strongest films in the franchise.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Collider

'Lightyear': Tom Hanks Doesn't "Understand" Why Chris Evans Replaced Tim Allen

Admittedly, Lightyear hasn't been the easiest sell. Namely, the Pixar spin-off has had trouble explaining to general audiences that the Buzz Lightyear featured at the front of this animated blockbuster isn't the toy, voiced by Tim Allen, that we all grew to love in the Toy Story series but rather the main character at the center of Lightyear, Andy's favorite film from 1995.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Originally Killed Off [Spoiler], Reveal Duffer Brothers

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. The heart-pounding four-hour conclusion to Stranger Things Season 4 hit Netflix on July 1, and with it came many revelations, triumphant victories, and devastating losses. From Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) heroic sacrifice to Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) heart-breaking fate, the heroes of Hawkins are reeling from the latest round of damage dealt out from the Upside Down. While these two defeats weigh heavily on the Party, and on the audience, there's another fan favorite who was initially in the narrative crosshairs at the beginning of this season.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Creators Explain Why [SPOILER] Had to Die

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for both episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has finally arrived on Netflix after a month-long hiatus. It's almost as if the world has been holding its breath waiting for this moment — waiting to see if Eleven would once again save the day if Joyce and Hopper would make it out of Russia, and most importantly if our heroes would survive. Earlier this week Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down with Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer to break down the final two episodes of the penultimate season.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder': Is the Story of the Space Viking on Streaming?

The next Marvel Studios film slated for 2022 is none other than the next installment of the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Since its announcement during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Taika Waititi was set to return in leading a Marvel project for the second time following his major success with the previous film, Thor: Ragnarok. The success catapulted the New Zealand director to the big leagues of Hollywood as he won an Oscar for his 2019 satire drama film Jojo Rabbit and will direct a Star Wars film in the upcoming years.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmaking
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
TV SERIES
Collider

Duffer Brothers Reveal Why 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will be Shorter [Exclusive]

When Season 4 of Stranger Things hit Netflix, one of the first things to jump out at audiences was simply how long the season was. Not in terms of episode count, as the season — released in two parts on May 27 and July 1 respectively — ran for 9 episodes total, which is fairly on par for previous seasons. But the runtime for those episodes was another story, with some episodes breaking the 90-minute mark, and the season finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.
TV SERIES
Collider

Dive Into Summer With These 7 Anime Premieres, From 'Extreme Hearts' to 'Bucchigire!'

Summer is a time for so many fun things: swimming, being outdoors, and making memories with friends. That is until you have to run and stay indoors because it is insanely, unbearably hot outside. Luckily, beating the heat indoors doesn’t have to be boring! The summer anime season often brings about some of the best premieres of the year, and it is always fully loaded with exciting titles. However, it’s also usually the season when the newest titles come out. Swimming through that sea of content can be confusing and exhausting, but don’t worry! Make building your summer watch list a little less stressful by taking a look at these promising anime titles.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

8 Game of Thrones Subplots That Were Better Than the Main Story

Game of Thrones, spanning eight years and eight seasons, is remembered as one of the greatest fantasy shows of all time, if not one of the best shows of all time, period. Breaking records and sweeping awards categories year after year, it featured a huge ensemble cast of fantastic talents and carefully interwoven plot threads throughout the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'The Amityville Horror' Just Won't Die

In the winter of 1974, a young man murdered his parents and siblings in their home. As of 2022, thirty-seven films, ten books and countless documentaries have been inspired by this crime. The circumstances of the massacre were bizarre to say the least, but when a young family bought the house cheap and moved in sometime later, a legacy of horror was born. The events of the winter of 1975-76 became known as The Amityville Horror, and almost 50 years later, the idea of a house haunted by the harrowing echoes of its past has never died.
AMITYVILLE, NY
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Review: Taika Waititi Reinvigorates Phase 4 With Comedy, Heart, and a Pair of Screaming Goats

It's surprising that, after all of this time, Thor stands tall as one of the MCU's longest-running and most beloved characters. You might not have thought that after Thor: The Dark World, but the Thor of Thor: Love and Thunder is a far cry from the young Asgardian god we met in Thor or The Dark World. And while it's obvious that when Taika Waititi took over his story the series got a revitalization, that's not to take away from the path we took to get here. In Love and Thunder, Waititi honors not only what he created in Thor: Ragnarok, with its raucous humor and colorful aesthetic, but also what came before, offering a complex look at the God of Thunder.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

David Zaslav Sees ‘Opportunity’ Amid Industry Turmoil as Moguls Convene in Sun Valley

Click here to read the full article. SUN VALLEY, Idaho — David Zaslav was upbeat as he arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho on Tuesday for Allen & Co.’s gathering of business media and tech moguls. The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO had kind words for Netflix and “Stranger Things,” and he told reporters that he expects the annual summit to be “a great week” amid “a lot of turmoil in the business.” Zaslav indicated that Warner Bros. Discovery is weighing quality vs. quantity concerns as it plots strategy for the combined company’s streaming future. “That means, I think, a lot of opportunity,” Zaslav...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Collider

‘Black Bird’ Cast and Characters: Who’s Who in This True Crime Thriller Told From Behind Bars?

The upcoming Apple TV+ series Black Bird is scheduled to premiere in July, with true-crime fans on the edge of their seats, impatiently waiting to see the Jimmy Keene story play out. Based on true events, this gritty, dark tale is told from inside a prison for the criminally insane where one of the Midwest's most prolific killers is kept, along with his new, curious friend.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Scenes Only DCs 'Legends Of Tomorrow' Could Have Made Funny

Arrow is the show that started it all and was one of the first deeper looks into the darker side of the superhero world. The Flash, still going strong, was the second installment of the DCTV shows and introduced us to the Scarlett Speedster in a more modern take on the fastest man alive. Supergirl followed Kara Zor-El (played by Melissa Benoist) and was a different take on the surviving Kryptonians after coming to earth.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Blue Beetle' Nearly Done Shooting, Reveals Star Raoul Trujillo

Blue Beetle star Raoul Trujillo revealed on his personal Instagram that production on the upcoming DC film is close to its end. In his post, Trujillo also said the experience of shooting in Puerto Rico has been magical. Blue Bettle stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a young man who...
MOVIES
Collider

Chris Evans in Negotiations to Join 'Pain Hustlers' Opposite Emily Blunt

Hot on the heels of his vocal portrayal of the titular character in Disney and Pixar’s summer blockbuster, Lightyear, Deadline has revealed that Chris Evans might have found his newest role. The Captain America actor is in final negotiations to star alongside Emily Blunt in Netflix and David Yates’ crime-drama, Pain Hustlers.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy