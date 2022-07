(The Center Square) - Defueling the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility won’t be completed until the end of 2024 at the earliest, according to a new report. The Hawaii Department of Health released copies of the Navy’s plan for defueling the facility. The report states Dec. 31, 2024, was identified as the earliest date that is “consistent with the safe defueling of the facility, based on the information that DoD has at this time.”

