60% of California in ‘extreme’ drought or worse to start July, federal monitor says

motor1
4d ago
gov. newsense refuses to use funds already set aside for water reclamation projects. no Dams. no basins.. but he continues to let all the water and trash flow into the ocean. hummm. wonder if his Vinyard is nice and green..
Reply
11
Related
How many wildfires has California had so far this year? There are several burning now
The latest, Electra Fire, has burned through 3,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.
Over 260 lightning strikes spark wildfires in Northern California over July 4 weekend
Thunderstorms that produced over 260 lightning strikes sparked at least four fires over the weekend in Siskiyou County, Cal Fire officials said. All the fires are contained as of Monday morning. The summer storms began on Saturday afternoon, with light rain starting to fall around 2:30 p.m. and thunder accompanying...
Why are there so many fires in California? People, for starters
The past week has seen an outbreak of new fire hashtags in Northern California, and that pattern doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. KTLA sister station KRON spoke with fire expert Jon Keeley, a research scientist for U.S. Geological Survey, about why we’re seeing so many fires and what we can do to protect ourselves and our homes.
worldnationnews.com
World’s 2 largest helicopters back on duty to fight wildfires in Southern California
A fleet of planes, including two of the world’s largest water-dropping helicopters, return to duty this summer, as years of drought coupled with warmer temperatures increase the risk of wildfires in Southern California. The Quick Response Force is made up of a mobile fire-retardant base, a firefighting helicopter, another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynspr.org
California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties
Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
SFGate
Just outside Yosemite, the Iron Door Saloon claims to be the oldest bar in California
Directly off the side of the road along Route 120, about 30 minutes before the Yosemite park entrance, sits the Iron Door Saloon, a watering hole that claims to be the oldest continuously operated bar in California. But that distinction, like many other facts of the bar’s personality, is more complex than it appears.
There are no ‘affordable’ and ‘desirable’ counties left in California, study finds. These places come closest
A recent analysis by MoneyGeek aimed to determine which "desirable" parts of the U.S. are still affordable to would-be homebuyers. According to their criteria, no counties in California make the cut.
KDRV
New wildfire sparks near the Oregon/California border, ODF & Cal Fire on scene
ASHLAND, Oregon.-- ODF Southwest crews are right now responding to the #skookumcreekfire, located about two miles north of the Oregon-California border in the BLM Soda Mountain Wilderness. According to ODF Southwest, the fire is estimated to be 4-5 acres. ODF has ordered in two Type 2 helicopters, and two ODF...
RELATED PEOPLE
California Budgets $75 Million to Keep Last Nuclear Plant Operating to Avoid Blackouts
The California Legislature has just taken the first step toward possibly extending the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, the state’s last nuclear facility, past its scheduled closure. The energy trailer bill negotiated by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and approved by lawmakers this week allocates a reserve...
Exclusive: Why is California’s Attorney General spending taxpayer money to send you emails?
Exactly two months before the state’s primary election, millions of California voters received an email with the subject line, “I want to hear from you.”. The April 7 message was from a government email account run by Rob Bonta, California’s attorney general who was facing his first statewide election after being appointed a year earlier when his predecessor vacated the post to join the Biden administration.
SFGate
Newsom's opponent: I'm reasonable, not a 'crazy Republican'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger. It’s why Dahle, an affable...
Abortion rights protesters vacate Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento
Various agencies are on the scene attempting to clear the highway, a CHP spokesperson said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The most mispronounced places in California
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the pronunciation of Camarillo. California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names […]
SFGate
A California gold mine's toxic legacy: Inside the fight over reopening a treasure trove
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Five years ago, Canadian mining executive Ben Mossman came to this little Gold Rush town in the Sierra Nevada foothills, planning to strike it rich. His company bought the abandoned Idaho-Maryland mine — an 1860s-era treasure trove that once was one of the most productive gold mines in the country.
The minimum wage raised from July 1 in Los Angeles County, CA
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Image for representational purpose onlyPhoto by Jp Valery on Unsplash.
Feds want a ‘range rider’ to protect California cattle from wolves, but no killing allowed
The position starts at $36,587, and you’re going to need a couple of horses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLA.com
The center of California is a city you’ve likely never heard of, Census says
When you think of the heart of California, you may think of its political center, Sacramento. Or maybe you think of its biggest city, Los Angeles. Or maybe a central spot like Fresno. Surprisingly, the center of California’s population isn’t exactly close to any of these. Since the...
NBC Los Angeles
Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Have Been Canceled in These SoCal Cities
Some Southern California communities will have to wait more than a year for their next Fourth of July fireworks shows. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, La Punte and Lynwood are being forced to cancel or revise their shows. The cancellations come after a state investigation into the company they all...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Beaches in Southern California for Families
Southern California is home to some of the most iconic west coast beaches in the United States. Movies and TV shows are often filmed on these beaches, so people all over the world know what they look like. Families planning a trip to Southern California may wonder which of these beaches to visit during their vacation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
COVID-19 positivity soars in California: New areas at ‘high’ spread while testing plummets
California’s COVID-19 positivity rates continue to climb to their highest levels since the winter, as new counties enter the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” community spread level. The statewide positivity rate grew to 14.8%, the California Department of Public Health reported on Friday,...
The Sacramento Bee
14K+
Followers
714
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.https://www.sacbee.com/
Comments / 8