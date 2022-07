One of the top recruits in the state of Pennsylvania is ready to announce his college decision. Perkasie Pennridge standout Phil Picciotti will give one school’s coaching staff something extra to celebrate on the Fourth of July. After picking up 22 scholarship offers, Picciotti named Michigan, Nebraska, Auburn and Oklahoma his top 4 teams in May. Last month, he took trips to Norman (June 3), Lincoln (June 10), Ann Arbor (June 14) and Auburn (June 24). After those visits, he’s kept his top 4 schools as his 4 finalists and will announce a decision Monday at 8 p.m.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO