WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department’s Cold Case Unit is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020 murder of Nakysha Richardson. Authorities state that on July 6, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of North Pine Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Officers located 19-year-old Nakysha Richardson, who had been shot and later succumbed to her injuries. This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are asking the public for assistance.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO