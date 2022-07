Canned ravioli might not be your go-to meal when you have all the time in the world to make pasta or are vibing with Giada De Laurentiis and want to make the perfect pasta. We have those nights, too. But when you are in a hurry, there is no reason to start hating on this meal in a can. It can be a life saver that allows you to feed your family. Chef Anna Boiardi of the famed Chef Boyardee clan told NPR, "There is room for all different types of food. ... I try to inspire people to cook for themselves, but even when I was growing up — and my mom is a fabulous cook — she would open up a can of Chef Boyardee for us on certain nights when there just wasn't enough time."

