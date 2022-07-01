ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: Cavs signing veteran big-man to free-agent deal

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzaLL_0gSH8reG00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms with veteran 7-foot center Robin Lopez on a one-year free-agent contract.

The deal is for the veteran’s minimum.

The 34 year old spent last season with Orlando. He appeared in 36 games and averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game with the Magic.

NFL coach, Super Bowl champ coming to Youngstown

His signing adds frontcourt depth for the Cavaliers behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The former No. 15 overall draft pick in 2008, Lopez has also played for Phoenix, New Orleans, Portland, New York, Chicago, Milwaukee and Washington.

He is the second free agent to agree to a deal for Cleveland on Friday. The Cavaliers also agreed to terms on a three-year contract with veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.

