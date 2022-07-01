ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What is ‘super gonorrhea’? Researchers identify new case in male patient

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjKgA_0gSH8qlX00

(NEXSTAR) – Medical researchers in Europe say a strain of so-called “super gonorrhea” was recently detected in a patient who returned from a trip to Cambodia in April.

The 50-year-old male patient, from Austria, had admitted to having unprotected sex with a female sex worker during his time in Cambodia, according to a case study outlined in the Eurosurveillance medical journal, which is published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The man later visited a urology specialist, complaining of painful urination and discharge.

A urethral swab determined the patient had contracted an extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strain of Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which initially resisted a course of antibiotics (ceftriaxone and azithromycin) for two weeks, despite symptoms clearing up. The patient was prescribed another round of antibiotics (amoxicillin-clavulanic acid), after which a urethral sample tested negative for N. gonorrhoeae.

Deadly listeria outbreak spanning 10 states, including Kansas, tied to Florida, CDC says

Researchers noted, however, that the patient’s urethral, rectal and throat samples tested negative for N. gonorrhoeae after the initial round of antibiotic treatment; he was only diagnosed with N. gonorrhoeae after a PCR test came back positive.

After his second course of antibiotics, a PCR urine test was not available, researchers said.

The term “super gonorrhea,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO), refers to strains of gonorrhea that have “high-level resistance” to current antibiotic treatments. Officials with WHO say these resistant strains can develop and spread thanks to genetic mutations in the bacteria N. gonorrhoeae, or through the overuse of antibiotics (or poor quality of antibiotics used in treatment), among other factors.

Both WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) further noted that gonorrhea, in general, has become better at evading treatments over the years.

“Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in gonorrhea actually appeared shortly after the introduction of antimicrobials at the beginning of the 20th century,” Dr. Teodora Wi, WHO Medical Officer, said in 2018, amid reports of a strain of “super” gonorrhea detected in the U.K. “Resistance has continued to expand since then.”

Untreated cases of gonorrhea — “super” or not — can have long-term health consequences, such as infertility, chronic pain, ectopic pregnancy, the loss of pregnancy, or even maternal death, among other adverse medical conditions, according to the WHO and the CDC.

In total, WHO estimated in 2012 that approximately 78 million people had been infected with N. gonorrhoeae that year. Sexually active individuals are encouraged to use protection to reduce the changes of contracting an STI, and to contact a healthcare provider for treatment if infected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the three most common symptoms of Tuberculosis

UK health officials have assured that the risk of the public contracting tuberculosis remains low, even as they work to control a spread of the disease. This assurance is coming in the wake of the death of a student at the University of Wales, Trinity Saint David after testing positive for TB.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease regardless of body weight

COVID vaccination is highly protective against severe disease in people of all body weights, new British research finds. The study of over 9 million adults found that those who'd received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were strongly protected against hospitalization or death from the disease. And the effectiveness was just as great for obese people as those with a healthy weight.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

CDC: 10-State Listeria Outbreak With Unknown Cause Leads to 1 Death

A listeria outbreak with an apparent connection to Florida has resulted in at least 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death, according to an investigation notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Thursday. Illnesses have been reported in 10 states, but 20 of the infected people either live in or traveled to Florida within a month of being diagnosed.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonorrhea#Cdc#Cambodia#Infertility#Europe#Pcr
KSN News

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
ACCIDENTS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Kazakhstan reports increase in echinococcosis in children

For the first five months of 2022, Kazakhstan officials have reported 350 cases of the parasitic tapeworm disease, echinococcosis. Seventy-one cases were reported in children under the age of 14, a 2.6 times increase compared to the same period in 2021. Echinococcosis is transmitted from animals to humans, caused by...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Half of UK adults wouldn’t be able to identify bowel cancer from their poo, survey finds

Half of UK adults would not be able to identify bowel cancer symptoms when looking at their stools, a new survey has found.The findings are part of Bupa’s 2022 Wellbeing Index, which says that a quarter (23 per cent) of the 8,000 people it surveyed never check their stools for potential red flags.According to Bupa, 43,000 people receive a bowel cancer diagnosis in the UK each year, and 16,500 die from the disease.It also noted that half (54 per cent) of all bowel cancers are preventable.“If it is caught early, treatment can cure bowel cancer and stop it coming back....
CANCER
KSN News

Man leaving a Garden City bar hit by a pickup

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police say a 44-year-old man received several injuries after being hit by a Chevy Silverado while leaving the El Patron Bar. It happened around 12:50 a.m. Sunday at Fulton and 12th Street. Police say they arrived and found the man lying in the roadway. The man was alert and taken to St. Catherine Hospital.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Wichita police locate 4 missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people. Police were looking for two adults and two children. They have since been found.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy