ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mason Rudolph reached out to new Steelers teammate Larry Ogunjobi

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHz3I_0gSH8kiP00
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) participates in minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi joined fellow AFC North club the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract last month, and he recently spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio's "Movin' The Chains" about how Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin helped convince him to put pen to paper on that deal.

Ogunjobi may have also made peace with a different member of the organization.

Almost immediately after the news broke in June that Ogunjobi had signed with Pittsburgh, some pointed out how he shoved current Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during the controversial 2019 incident that involved Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Ogunjobi explained on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has spoken with the signal-caller.

"I know a bunch of guys from just playing against them, you know, just being in the league now going on my sixth year. So, the love’s already there," he said. "You know, obviously, I’ve been in the division for six years now. Seeing guys like Cam [Heyward], T.J. [Watt], [Alex] Highsmith, those guys all reached out. Karl Joseph, Genard Avery, just a bunch of guys have reached out. Mason Rudolph. You know, the guys just reaching out, happy to have me. So . . . just excited to get to work. I understand the business of the game, I understand how things happen and, once again, I’m just blessed for the opportunity. I’m excited to get to work."

Rudolph's name continues to pop up in trade rumors and stories, so he and Ogunjobi may not remain teammates through Week 1 of the regular season in September.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden posts cryptic message hinting at potential return to Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive back Joe Haden with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and saw the Florida product lead the team's secondary for the better part of seven seasons. It was a largely unsuccessful run for Cleveland, including a brutal 1-15 campaign during Haden's last year with the franchise, but could the 33-year-old free agent be thinking of a reunion in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World?
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Warren Sapp: Colin Kaepernick's workout with Raiders was a 'disaster'

Colin Kaepernick has been trying for a long time to resurrect his NFL career, but rumors of a bad workout are now making the rounds on social media. Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp was asked in a recent interview about Kaepernick's tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Sapp didn't hold back in sharing how he heard the tryout went.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett has fourth-best selling NFL jersey of 2022

Pretty much every report and update on the subject says that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be starting free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback over first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph for at least Week 1 in September. If the season started today, Pickett likely would be third on the depth chart and an inactive spectator.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Who are the NFL's highest paid wide receivers? Here are the top 10

2022 has been the year of the wide receiver in the NFL. A number of high-achieving big-play threats cashed in with mammoth-sized contracts this year, and the NFL's new offensive explosion has made WR the most important skill position outside of quarterback. Pass-catching talent was widely apparent throughout the playoffs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Mason, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc North#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nfl Radio
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: A Metcalf deal will get done

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf remains without a new contract. At this point, there is nothing to worry about. It’s July and D.K. Metcalf still doesn’t have a new contract. If you ask the national media, the sky is falling and the Seattle Seahawks must trade their megastar wideout. But its not all gloom and doom?
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Yardbarker

Terry McLaurin deal doesn't mean Steelers will pay Diontae Johnson?

Last week, Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus named Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers as potentially one of the next wide receivers who could sign a "big-money extension" this summer. That was before the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin came to terms on an agreement that reportedly is worth up to $71 million in new money and includes a $28 million signing bonus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Browns have been Spoiled…

The Cleveland Browns have been Spoiled with Baker Mayfield. Here’s why…. Yes. You read the correctly. The Browns should be thankful to even have a player like Baker Mayfield. Before Mayfield, the Browns haven’t even came close to having a franchise quarterback since Bernie Kosar in the late 80’s. Since Kosar, Cleveland has had a circus full of busts, flops, and disappointments under center. I’m not saying that Baker Mayfield is the “Holy Grail” of quarterbacks the Browns have been waiting for. However, he wasn’t terrible either (at least compared to previous Browns QB’s).
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Brett Favre shares thoughts on how Davante Adams will play without Aaron Rodgers

Plenty of people have given their opinion on how they think star wide receiver Davante Adams will perform this upcoming season without Aaron Rodgers throwing him the pigskin. Now Rodgers' predecessor, Brett Favre, has offered up his two cents. And, not surprisingly, he doesn't think Adams will be as successful with the Las Vegas Raiders as he was with the Green Bay Packers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Has Aaron Rodgers Killed Off The Dynasty In Green Bay?

Over the past decade, the Green Bay Packers have won more games than they’ve lost. The Packers have only had three losing seasons since Aaron Rodgers became quarterback. They’ve also gone on and won one Super Bowl during that same time period. But even with that Super Bowl...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy