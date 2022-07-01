Mason Rudolph reached out to new Steelers teammate Larry Ogunjobi

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) participates in minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi joined fellow AFC North club the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract last month, and he recently spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio's "Movin' The Chains" about how Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin helped convince him to put pen to paper on that deal.

Ogunjobi may have also made peace with a different member of the organization.

Almost immediately after the news broke in June that Ogunjobi had signed with Pittsburgh, some pointed out how he shoved current Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during the controversial 2019 incident that involved Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Ogunjobi explained on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has spoken with the signal-caller.

"I know a bunch of guys from just playing against them, you know, just being in the league now going on my sixth year. So, the love’s already there," he said. "You know, obviously, I’ve been in the division for six years now. Seeing guys like Cam [Heyward], T.J. [Watt], [Alex] Highsmith, those guys all reached out. Karl Joseph, Genard Avery, just a bunch of guys have reached out. Mason Rudolph. You know, the guys just reaching out, happy to have me. So . . . just excited to get to work. I understand the business of the game, I understand how things happen and, once again, I’m just blessed for the opportunity. I’m excited to get to work."

Rudolph's name continues to pop up in trade rumors and stories, so he and Ogunjobi may not remain teammates through Week 1 of the regular season in September.