Nonprofit seeing higher demand from LGBTQ+ families seeking counsel in light of Roe ruling

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Before Michael Galavan (they/them) was introduced to Philadelphia Family Pride (PFP), they had only dreamed of having their own family. The organization helped make it a reality.

“There is always power in numbers,” they said. “This is an organization that wants to welcome families of all kinds into their arms. And so if you’re a queer, LGBTQ+ family, there will always be a place for you at Philadelphia Family Pride.”

The nonprofit focuses on building a community for LGBTQ+ parents and kids of all ages. Rebecca Levin Nayak (she/her), a PFP board member and LGBTQ family law attorney , said having a space where children can see other queer families is important.

“In my family, my children have multiple parents, more than two. And so it is nice to have a space where you’re all family,” she said. “Children can see all different types of families and not be the only family with two moms or two dads.”

PFP also offers support in challenging times, particularly, during the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade . Nayak said they have received calls every day since the ruling was made.

“There instantly became this sense of urgency to make sure that they are as fully protected as possible,” she said. “We probably have gotten as many calls as we have gotten in a normal month. The volume is sort of astonishing, how urgently people are wanting to make sure that their rights are as fully protected as possible.”

PFP reacted quickly by hosting events and providing free counsel and education on protective measures and estate planning.

“We’re also seeing at my firm a lot of people not wanting to rely on their marriage to provide other protections,” Nayak explained, “like who’s going to make the decision for you if you were in the hospital. They’re wanting to do powers of attorney where, of course, you can name your spouse or you could also name who you want to be the decider if that person is not available.

“We’re seeing demand right now to make sure that there is that extra protection, that your wishes will be respected whether or not your marriage is respected.”

While the U.S. Supreme Court decision is a concerning reminder of times before same-sex marriage rights, Galavan emphasized that there’s power in community.

“Philadelphia Family Pride has been working in this space for a while and will continue to work in this space to ensure that there are adequate pathways and avenues of resources for prospective parents, LGBTQ+ parents, and individuals who are looking to have services to support them and their families and their community,” they said.