How do Mo Salah's wages compare to the rest of world football? His new £400,000-a-week salary at Liverpool makes him the highest-paid player in the Premier League ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is dwarfed by PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

Mo Salah's new £400,000-per-week salary at Liverpool makes him one of the best paid footballers across the globe.

Following months of speculation about the Egyptian's future, the Reds stunned the world by announcing he had agreed a new contract to stay at Anfield until 2025.

Having seen Sadio Mane depart the club for Bayern Munich last month, Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to keep hold of Salah, who has been instrumental in the Reds' success over recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tO0Um_0gSH8eQ300
Mo Salah's new £400,000-per-week makes him one of the best paid footballers in the world

It is therefore unsurprising that his improved wages make him the highest-paid player in Liverpool's history.

Salah is also now the biggest earner in the whole of the Premier League, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne, who are on reported salaries of £385,000-per-week.

Manchester City's newest recruit Erling Haaland is close behind on £375,000-per-week, the same wage as Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvkD7_0gSH8eQ300
Salah has moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as the biggest earner in the Premier League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ks6N_0gSH8eQ300
Ronaldo and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne are on reported wages of £385,000-per-week

Salah, 30, ranks as the fourth highest-paid footballer worldwide but his salary is dwarfed by those ahead of him - all of whom play for Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar comes in at third-place with £606,000-per-week, but there is then a huge jump to the top two.

Lionel Messi actually took a pay cut when he joined PSG from Barcelona last summer, but he is still on a staggering salary of £960,000-per-week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1wkZ_0gSH8eQ300
Lionel Messi joined PSG last summer and is on a staggering salary of £960,000-per-week

That made the Argentinian superstar the biggest earner in the world until a few weeks ago, when he was overtaken by team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

PSG pulled out all the stops to keep the 23-year-old in the French capital amid heavy interest from Real Madrid and Mbappe eventually signed a new three-year contract with the Ligue 1 side reported to be worth £1million-per-week.

It has always been Salah's preferred wish to stay on Merseyside, where he has become an icon since joining from Roma in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgKE3_0gSH8eQ300
Kylian Mbappe's new three-year contract with the Ligue 1 side will net him £1million-per-week

HIGHEST-PAID PLAYERS IN WORLD FOOTBALL

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - £1,000,000-per-week

2. Lionel Messi (PSG) – £960,000-per-week

3. Neymar (PSG) – £606,000-per-week

4. Mo Salah (Liverpool) - £400,000-per-week

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – £385,000-per-week

= Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £385,000-per-week

7. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – £375,000-per-week

= David de Gea (Man Utd) – £375,000-per-week

9. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, on loan from Barcelona) – £356,000-per-week

10. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – £350,000-per-week

He has been one of the best buys the club has ever made and is in the all-time top 10 scorers in Liverpool's history.

Julian Ward, the club's Sporting Director, flew out with a delegation to Mykonos, where the Egyptian has been on holiday, to get the paperwork signed and the business reflects Salah's position as one of the current best players in the world.

'I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club,' Salah told Liverpool's website after agreeing his new deal. 'It's a happy day for everyone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvpJm_0gSH8eQ300
It has always been Salah's preferred wish to stay on Merseyside, where he has become an icon 

'It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next.

'I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

'I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

'We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.'

