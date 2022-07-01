NFL coach, Super Bowl champ coming to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two former NFL players will be returning home for a speaking event at East High School.

According to a press release, Sherman Smith and Deland McCullough will be a part of Family Night on Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

Smith played for the Seattle Seahawks from 1976-1982 and for the San Diego Chargers in 1983. Smith was most recently the former running backs coach for the Seahawks. Smith is from Youngstown.

McCullough played in the Canadian Football League. He won a Super Bowl as the running backs coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. The Campbell native was hired as running backs coach for the University of Notre Dame in January.

The men will talk about the power of fathering, coaching and mentoring the next generation.

Refreshments and prizes will be provided.

Anyone with questions can contact Linda Hoey at 330-740-8776 or linda.hoey@youngstown.k12.oh.us.

