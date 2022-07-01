ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Employee says emotional support animal banned at Lafayette workplace

By Jasmine Dean
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Tyt6_0gSH8Y4Z00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — An Acadiana woman wants to know why her service dog is denied access to her job.

Today we met Justin Melancon who works at The Arc and her service dog, Roscoe.

Melancon wants to have Roscoe with her at her job.

She says The Arc has refused to allow Roscoe to be with her.

“The reasoning behind refusing of the service of animal is to protect their clients and it’s in the client’s homes,” Melancon says she has been told.

GUILTY: Slidell man faces life in prison for multiple sex crimes against victims under age 13

Melancon says she provided her employer with a doctor’s note which prescribed her with a service dog due to medical history and health reasons and says she has to have the service animal with her everywhere she goes.

“My dogs are trained specifically for my needs. They keep me calm, they keep my blood pressure down to a safe level. Working with my medication keeps it down and without my dog, my blood pressure is high.”

When asked if there were any alternatives presented by her employer, Melancon said she was offered a change in schedule, which she says is not an option.

“Their alternative is for me to work overnight with one client which means I may get a $1.25 pay deduction and also because of my medication, and my health I can’t work overnight.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

“Little firecrackers” born at Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – July 4th is the day this country celebrates its birth as a nation. 2022 marks the 245th anniversary of the United States of America. While some will be outside grilling, others will be inside celebrating the new editions to their families. Woman’s Hospital shared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Pets & Animals
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Lafayette, LA
boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Support Animal#Service Dog#Service Animal#Arc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
brproud.com

LSP searching for 51-year-old man last seen Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police are searching for a missing 51-year-old man last seen on July 2. The Louisiana State Police said George Tull was last seen at 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Acadian and Government Street in Baton Rouge. Authorities said he is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Cole Segura killed after a solo-vehicle crash in New Iberia (New Iberia, LA)

22-year-old Cole Segura killed after a solo-vehicle crash in New Iberia (New Iberia, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Cole Segura as the man who lost his life following an ATV crash on Saturday afternoon in New Iberia. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident was reported at about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of North Landry Drive [...]
NEW IBERIA, LA
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy