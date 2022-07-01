ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Wayne County judge finds former Orrville cop guilty of March DWI incident in Wooster

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxs8c_0gSH8J4u00

WOOSTER – A former Orrville police officer was found guilty Friday after pleading no contest to one charge of driving while impaired .

Two charges of hit-skip and failure to control were dismissed, according to court documents.

Douglas Miller, 38, will pay a $600 fine and will serve three days in jail or take part in a 72-hour driving intervention program, documents show.

OVI: Orrville police officer on paid leave after OVI charge and crashes in Wooster

His driver's license will be suspended for between three and 12 months, Judge Timothy Vansickle told Miller in court on Friday.

Miller also was sentenced to probation for three to 12 months and an alcohol assessment, Timothy said.

If Miller breaks probation, he could face up to 177 days in jail, a $475 fine and up to 500 hours of community service.

The City of Orrville terminated Miller on June 30 for "dishonesty, drunkenness, immoral conduct, discourteous treatment of the public, substance abuse, failure of good behavior, and violations of City and department work rules, policies, and procedures," said Phil McFarren, human resources manager for the city.

"I made a grave mistake, and I'll be paying for it for the rest of my life," Miller told Timothy.

Miller was arrested in March after he struck two parked vehicles along East Bowman Street and a parked U-Haul.

Miller joined OPD in 2011 where he received the department's Award of Valor in 2017 , according to the police department.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record:

ORRVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
