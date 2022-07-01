ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Alert suspect BJ Brown gets $5 million bond

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blue Alert suspect BJ Brown, who was wanted for shooting an officer in Middle Tennessee, has been hit with a $5 million bond.

Brown, 32, was accused of shooting an officer in Erin, Tennessee, during a traffic stop on the night of Monday, June 27.

Blue Alert issued for Erin police officer-shooting suspect, BJ Brown

According to court documents, at around 9:02 p.m., an Erin Police officer pulled Brown over on Highway 149. Surveillance video reportedly shows Brown getting out of the vehicle while the officer orders him to get back inside.

Court documents say that about a minute later, Brown shot at the officer multiple times as he fled the scene on foot. The officer later TBI agents he was still seated in a his patrol vehicle when Brown started shooting at him.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple gunshot wounds. The TBI later issued a Blue Alert for Brown.

What is a Blue Alert?

Court documents show that Brown has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $5 million.

Brown was also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana. According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown was accused of shooting and killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

Kayla Jane Kelly
3d ago

He should have NO BOND🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤬🤬you cannot put a dollar amount on NO ONES LIFE……….PERIOD!!!!

T J
2d ago

I realize that he cannot afford that bond. However, my question is why even give him a bond in the first place??🤦🏿

