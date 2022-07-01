Discovery of anti-Semitic flyers outside homes across Florida leads to call for federal probe

The recent discoveries of antisemitic flyers in front of homes from Miami to Jacksonville has led to at least one call for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.

Law-enforcement agencies have reported finding the flyers in places as distant as suburban Boca Raton, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach and Orlando.

In a letter dated Thursday, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist said similar incidents have been reported in other states nationwide, including California, Colorado and Texas and that "the apparent widespread coordination warrants a fulsome national investigation."

The Anti-Defamation League reported in April that it received more than 2,700 reports of assault, harassment and vandalism in the United States during 2021, the highest total since it began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

Reports of antisemitic incidents in Florida have increased in recent years, the ADL said. It received 190 reports in 2021, up from 127 in 2020 and 91 in 2019.

"I am deeply disturbed and outraged by these disgusting, hateful pieces of propaganda left at homes in South Florida and across the state – intentionally targeting Florida's Jewish community,” Crist, D-St. Petersburg, said in a statement Thursday.

Crist, a third-term congressman, is a Democratic candidate for governor and will face state Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried in the Aug. 23 primary election.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reported that the Boca Del Mar community, at Military Trail and Palmetto Park Road, was one of the locations targeted, with several residents finding flyers sealed in Ziploc bags Tuesday morning.

No threats were made on the flyers, which were in plastic bags weighted down by corn kernels, PBSO said. The flyers were collected for evidence and deputies canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance cameras.

The investigation into the incident remains open, PBSO said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported finding similar flyers in neighborhoods south of the city and near Siesta Key at about the same time as the ones that appeared in Boca Del Mar. Officials there said it was the third time this year someone had distributed flyers of this sort.

In Indian River County, officials increased security at Temple Beth Shalom in Vero Beach synagogue last week as law enforcement tried to trace the source of antisemitic flyers dropped “all over the county.” It also was the third time this year flyers of this sort have appeared in that county.

City police in Fort Myers say someone distributed similar materials in an area near the Caloosahatchee River in February.

More than 90 members of Congress, including several from Florida, sent a letter this week to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas urging him to do more to combat antisemitism and prosecute antisemitic hate crimes.

“We are asking you to advocate for a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy, led by your Department, to specifically address the growing problem of domestic antisemitism,” said the letter from the congressional members.

In their letter, they note the FBI hate crime statistics show that crimes targeting Jews represent the majority of all religion-based hate crimes, even though Jews comprise only two percent of the U.S. population. And that 2021 marked the worst year for antisemitism, with an average of 7 incidents daily, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Among those signing the bipartisan letter from Florida: U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Lois Frankel, Ted Deutch and Frederica Wilson.

