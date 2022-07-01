Startup funding cooldown: Here are the stats for Seattle and the Pacific NW for the first half of 2022

10512 & 10536 NE Country Club Road, Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110. 10512 and 10536 on coveted Country Club Road, an exquisite estate with a four-bedroom, five-bathroom, Hamptons-style home, including an extra 768 Sq. Ft. bonus space above garage and a separate buildable lot. 2.34 acres with 297 feet of waterfront, these private grounds boast beautifully landscaped gardens, impressive Seattle views, a forested creek, and easy, low-bank access to Blakely Harbor. Featuring luxury designer details throughout. Large gourmet kitchen with Sub-zero and Viking appliances, calacatta marble countertops, and stunning marble and glass backsplash. Main floor primary ensuite opening to a deck with sweeping harbor views. Custom-built fire pit, large wraparound Ipe deck and expansive patio spaces, two mooring buoys, and additional outbuildings. An entertainer’s dream or your own quiet respite!

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO