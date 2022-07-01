ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Startup funding cooldown: Here are the stats for Seattle and the Pacific NW for the first half of 2022

By Todd Bishop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech startups in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest raised less than $4 billion in funding in the first half of 2022, down 20% from more than $5 billion in the first half of 2021, according to a new analysis of GeekWire’s startup funding list. The calculations confirm and...

