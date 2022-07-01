ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

Five arrested in Tooele County, 6 kilos of meth found near infant, small girl

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K55e6_0gSH6unV00

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Five Honduran citizens were arrested during a massive drug bust in Tooele County on Wednesday in a home where a baby and a small girl were also living.

Undercover agents with the Utah County Attorney General’s office have arrested five people allegedly involved in a drug distribution ring — Marco Javier Diaz-Canales, 23, Fernando Jose Baca-Diaz, 19, Iris Jackeline Gomez-Serrano, 29, Nery Barahona-Lorenzana, 32 and Efron Adonay Diaz-Cruz, 30.

After conducting undercover drug purchases from the suspects, authorities issued a search warrant on the suspects’ home in Lake Point.

While searching, officials discovered a massive quantity of drugs at the residence where all suspects were currently residing including about six kilos of methamphetamine, large quantities of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills, packaging materials, cash and a firearm.

Inside one bedroom, authorities found both an infant and young girl around 6 or 7 years old located in the same room where heroin, cocaine, suspected fentanyl and a firearm were also found.

During questioning, all suspects reportedly admitted to being involved in the distribution of narcotics or being aware of the drug distribution.

Authorities say all suspects are from Honduras and have no ties to or legal status in Utah. Officials say all suspects currently have no other employment and are all involved in drug distribution.

“These suspects usually work in tight groups of friends or family members,” authorities say.

One suspect admitted he had “just barely crossed the border into the U.S. from Honduras” and came to the suspects’ home “to work.”

All five suspects have been arrested on multiple charges of distributing or arranging the distribution of a controlled substance. They are currently booked at the Tooele County Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

12-year-old caught with stack of fake bills at Park City Walmart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being caught with a stack of counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Walmart Supercenter in Park City on June 29. Deputies responded to the retail store’s reports that the boy was […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Two arrested in connection with SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood that injured a 20-year-old man. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to the area of 1500 S. Major Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Tooele County, UT
City
Lake Point, UT
State
Utah State
Tooele County, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

SLCPD investigating Ballpark Community shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man critically injured Sunday morning. The investigation started at around 5:30 a.m., when police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near 1485 S Major St. When officers responded to the incident, they reportedly located […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing American Fork man with special health needs found safe

MONDAY 7/4/22 3:11 p.m. AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man with special health needs from American Fork has now been located safely on Monday afternoon. A Silver Alert was initially activated for Gary Lee Cordon, 71, when he left his residence without his cellphone or necessary medication. Authorities now say he has been […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Girl, 8, critically injured at Kaysville City parade

Update: Kaysville police have corrected the child victim’s age to 8 from the previously announced 12. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl was critically injured during the Kaysville City parade on Monday morning. During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle...
KAYSVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Distribution#Honduras#Heroin#Honduran
Gephardt Daily

Two men in custody after Ballpark area shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested two people overnight in connection with a shooting in the Ballpark area of Salt Lake City. Now in custody are Christopher Taliu, 25, and Ryan Lua, 47. Each is charged with aggravated assault...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

One dead after auto-pedestrian incident in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pedestrian died Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Weber County. Both directions of 1050 East at Highway 89 in South Ogden were closed while police investigated the scene. Authorities did not immediately provide details on the incident. Get breaking news...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Two arrested in Ballpark club shooting that left one hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a Ballpark neighborhood shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have identified the suspects as Ryan Lua, 47, and Christopher Taliu, 25. The victim is a 20-year-old man who was critically with gunshot wounds on Sunday, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Cottonwood Heights reaches $4M settlement with parents of man killed by officer

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights' insurance provider has reached a $4 million settlement with the family of Zane James, who was killed by police in 2018. "While the city knows no amount of money will be sufficient to assuage the loss of their son, the city hopes that this settlement brings closure for all parties," city officials said in a statement on Friday, while adding that the settlement does not point "to any wrongdoing on the part of the city or its former police officer."
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

5 undocumented residents arrested in Tooele County drug bust

LAKE POINT, Utah, June 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Five undocumented residents were arrested Wednesday in connection with a large drug operation in Tooele County, the Utah Attorney General’s Office announced. Utah’s SECURE (Statewide Enforcement of Crimes by Undocumented Residents) Strike Force made the arrests after serving a...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Former Public Enemy No.1 wanted by Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dani Rae Montoya was once named Public Enemy No. 1 by the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit. In 2008, when she was 18 years old, she was the valley’s biggest gang target. Fast forward to 2022, and the now 32-year-old woman, a member of the violent Hispanic street gang, Varrio Loco Town “VLT” is again on the Metro Gang Unit’s ten most wanted list.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Unlikely culprit causes power outage in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Who’s up for some fried snake?. Fire officials have found the unlikely culprit that caused a power outage in South Weber over Independence Day weekend — a very sneaky snake. “While it’s difficult to see, the area circled in the picture is...
SOUTH WEBER, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Woman trapped under SUV in SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A left in critical condition after being trapped under an SUV that crashed into a Famous Footwear shoe store at 1170 East 2100 South in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that the investigation of this incident began at 3:45 p.m. when SLC911 received multiple […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy