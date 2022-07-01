Now the winner, Hovey said he focused on 'standing with integrity and running a clean campaign about me'

Alabama’s 17th Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, July 15, at 12:01 a.m. and goes through midnight on July 17. The annual sales tax holiday gives Alabama residents the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s 4 percent sales tax. Exempted items from the sales tax includes clothing priced at $100 or less per item, school supplies valued at $50 or less per item and books that cost $30 or less per book. Computers, tablets and printers with a selling price of $750 or less are also exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday. For a complete list of what is and isn’t exempt of sales tax, visit https://tinyurl.com/4b2x6265.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO