3 Iowa teens killed in high-speed crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three eastern Iowa teens are dead following a high-speed rollover crash in Dubuque early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:21 a.m. near the intersection of NW Arterial and W 32 nd Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

The report said a Chevy Camaro driven by 18-year-old William Wodrich IV was traveling at a high speed southbound on NW Arterial when Wodrich lost control. The car entered the ditch, vaulted, and then rolled.

Wodrich and his passengers, 17-year-olds Kennedy Elskamp and Chloe Lucas, both of Dubuque, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues.

