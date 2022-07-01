ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, AL

Owner thrilled lost pigeon found in Monroe County after long journey overseas

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvZia_0gSH6d2O00

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – The owner of a pigeon that traveled some 4,000 miles from France to the United States is glad they’ll be reunited soon. Alan Todd spoke to WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown Friday about the ordeal.

Todd tells us his pigeon, named Bob, was part of a 10-hour race overseas and when Bob didn’t return he feared the worst. But that feeling changed Wednesday when he received a call from the Monroe County Animal Shelter. A resident in Mexia found Bob and the animal shelter staff were able to get in touch with the owner thanks to the tracking information on the pigeon’s band.

3 fires in Brewton, state fire marshal investigates

Todd says the pigeon likely broke up his journey by landing on ships in the Atlantic Ocean. He’s thankful for social media and the tracking band for bringing them back together.

“The condition I saw him in on Wednesday he couldn’t have flown very far in that condition. He looked down and a bit dirty. You just don’t know he may have flown a thousand miles maybe more. He might have flown just a few hundred miles. You’re never going to know. I’m hoping because it’s gone so viral that somebody’s been looking after him on a cruise liner or on a tanker or something like that,” Todd explained.

He hopes to raise money for a plane ticket to the U.S. within the next week and then take Bob back home.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App , and be sure to turn on push alerts .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Man struck by his own car, killed while broken down on Atmore highway

A pedestrian was killed by his own car in Atmore as his vehicle was being towed early Sunday morning. Ray L. Singleton, 77, was struck and killed after Jimmy E. Barnes drove his 2013 Dodge Ram truck into Singleton’s broken-down car, which was in the process of being towed from the shoulder of the highway around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
ATMORE, AL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Manhunt in Chunchula ends after suspect runs off into woods

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lawmen called off an intense manhunt Monday afternoon after an hours-long search in Chunchula. Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies and ALEA State Troopers were looking for a suspected car thief who bailed out following a chase. Deputies say he ran off into some nearby woods on Gulfcrest Road. According to MCSO, a chase ensued between a State Trooper and the man in the stolen car.
CHUNCHULA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Monroe County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
City
Brewton, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Mexia, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

1930s pavilion engulfed in flames: Brewton Fire Department

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Fire Department responded to a call about a building on fire in the early morning Thursday, June 30. Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters within the BFD found a pavilion completely covered in flames at Sportsman Park in Brewton, Ala. According to the post via Brewton Reborn Facebook, the […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

3 fires in Brewton, state fire marshal investigates

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Brewton firefighters were called to three fires Thursday morning, all of which are being investigated by the state fire marshal. Responders were called to a fire at Sportsman Park where a pavilion caught fire around 7 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames. The pavilion, which […]
BREWTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Wkrg News
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy