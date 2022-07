Re/Done is hitting the road with Ford Motor Company this summer in what the duo bills as a first-of-its-kind popup paying homage to an eco-meets-Americana ethos. The Los Angeles upcycling label and Detroit auto giant came together to create a fashion capsule celebrating the launch of the latter’s new electric F-150 Lightning truck, an eco-friendly upgrade on America’s best-selling truck, according to Ford, that can “power up an entire home for three days if needed.” The collaborators said their partnership focuses on “mindful consumption” and promoting a “better, more sustainable world.”

