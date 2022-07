MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 37th and National around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. A 22-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Additionally, a 22-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition however expected to survive.

