3 officers killed, several hurt in mass shooting

A woman was fatally hit while walking along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West Covina Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 12:45 a.m. near the Holt Avenue off-ramp, as the woman walked along the slow lane. She was pronounced dead after the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle. According to a witness statement obtained by California Highway Patrol investigators, the woman was wearing dark clothing.The same witness said that the woman was down in front of a white pickup truck with a camper shell near the right shoulder of the roadway.CHP said that the driver of the truck had gotten out of his vehicle for a moment before getting back into his truck and driving away. A Sigalert was placed into effect at around 1 a.m for the No. 4 and No. 5 lanes until about 5 a.m.

WEST COVINA, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO