3 officers killed, several hurt in mass shooting

Three Kentucky police officers were shot and killed after a 49-year-old man, who is in custody, allegedly gunned them down and wounded several others in a mass shooting at his Kentucky home. The City of Prestonburg Police Department shared in a Facebook post Friday that canine handler Jacob R....
Sheriff John Hunt fought back tears while saying goodbye to his longtime friend, William Petry, one of three law enforcement officers killed in an ambush while serving a warrant in eastern Kentucky last week. The small Appalachian county that Hunt is in charge of protecting is reeling from the deaths...
Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
A woman was fatally hit while walking along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West Covina Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 12:45 a.m. near the Holt Avenue off-ramp, as the woman walked along the slow lane. She was pronounced dead after the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle. According to a witness statement obtained by California Highway Patrol investigators, the woman was wearing dark clothing.The same witness said that the woman was down in front of a white pickup truck with a camper shell near the right shoulder of the roadway.CHP said that the driver of the truck had gotten out of his vehicle for a moment before getting back into his truck and driving away. A Sigalert was placed into effect at around 1 a.m for the No. 4 and No. 5 lanes until about 5 a.m.
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.
DRACUT – Investigators said a fire that ripped through a Dracut home early Tuesday morning was likely caused by sparklers that were disposed of in a trash can.A neighbor spotted the fire on Arlington Street around 12:30 a.m., which allowed all residents to safely escape. The flames spread throughout the home, and caused significant damage. As a result, nine people were displaced.Fire investigators found that the flames started in the left rear of the home. Sparklers had been thrown into several trash barrels after a 4th of July barbecue."We're very fortunate that everyone made it out of the house safely, especially given the late hour," Dracut Fire Chief Richard Patterson. "I want to remind the community that people are hurt and property is damaged by illegal fireworks every year in Massachusetts. This includes sparklers, which burn at temperatures over 1,800 degrees. They can remain hot enough to ignite debris even after they go out. Please, for your family's safety, leave fireworks to the professionals."
Comments / 0