ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida girl attacked by 9-foot shark while scalloping

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFXBi_0gSH5jMx00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida teenager was seriously injured in a shark attack Thursday, according to reports.

WTXL reported that the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel had to help a girl who was bitten by a shark while she was scalloping near Grassy Island.

Florida man swings hatchet, shoots landlord in face, deputies say

According to authorities, the attack happened in waters that were five feet deep. The type of shark was unknown, but it was said to be around nine feet long.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said that a family member had to beat the shark to make it let go of the girl. She was later airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Texas country artist visits Uvalde victim in hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas music artists are known for living on the road and playing in honky tonks most nights, but one artist made a quick pit stop to see one of his biggest fans. Staff at the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio reached out to Texas Country artist Kevin Fowler, some of […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KTSM

Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program to help Texans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Governor Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism today announced the opening of applications, beginning July 6, for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR) established by Senate Bill 8 and signed into law by the Governor following the 87th Legislative Session to administer $180 […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attack#Accident#Wtxl#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Texas HHSC providing $301M for July SNAP benefits

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Friday July 1 announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allowances are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.  With the extension […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy