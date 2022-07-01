ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nats have their own 'Bobby Bonilla day' now with Max Scherzer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2011, July 1 has been celebrated among baseball fans as Bobby Bonilla Day, where the former New York Met collects an annual payment near $1.2 million from his former team and he'll do so until 2035. Former Nationals ace Max Scherzer can now enjoy similar festivities on the...

