Bruce Lee exhibit opening at Wing Luke Museum

By Julie Hanson
seattleschild.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life and work of Bruce Lee are celebrated in a new exhibit at Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum. “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee,” opens July 9 and will feature digital interactives and quotations. The exhibit tracks Lee’s journey as he developed his personal philosophy of mind, body...

