Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais flashes a hint of her midriff in a white crop top as she poses with the singer while mural is installed at his studio

 4 days ago

Noel Gallagher and his daughter Anais posed for a portrait as artists The Postman installed a larger than life mural at his North London Studio last Tuesday.

The singer, 55, cut a casual figure in a navy T-shirt with a white POP motif and grey trousers while the 22-year-old flashed a hint of her midriff in a white crop top.

She continued her ensemble with a pair of faded jeans which she layered beneath a navy sports jacket, while posing with her famous father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beoAG_0gSH55LG00
Wow! Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais flashed a hint of her midriff in a white crop top as she posed with the singer while a mural portrait was installed at his London studio last Tuesday

Noel has been collecting the work of Brighton based artists The Postman for some time.

This commission consists of five of Noel's favourite musicians - Bob Dylan, Andy Weatherall, David Bowie, John Lydon, John Lennon and Mr Manchester - Tony Wilson.

The Postman collaborate with renowned photographers whose shots are used the create the artworks.

Noel hailed Glastonbury as 'the only festival of the arts in the world' as he took to the stage with his band High Flying Birds at Worthy Farm on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfbqR_0gSH55LG00
Low-key: The singer, 55, cut a casual figure in a navy T-shirt with a white POP motif and grey trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkUmh_0gSH55LG00
Big fan: Noel (centre) has been collecting the work of Brighton based artists The Postman for some time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eol2Z_0gSH55LG00
Talented: This commission consists of five of Noel's favourite musicians - Bob Dylan, Andy Weatherall, David Bowie, John Lydon, John Lennon and Mr Manchester - Tony Wilson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0O5h_0gSH55LG00
Family: The father-daughter-duo certainly looked impressed with the finished result
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lct5O_0gSH55LG00
Spectacular: The Postman collaborate with renowned photographers whose shots are used the create the artworks

Speaking ahead of performing at the festival for the fourth time, the former Oasis star revealed he enjoys the event because it doesn't have a 'corporate tie-in' having performed at an array of festivals during his career.

Noel's performance came as fans at the festival were preparing to watch Paul McCartney's headline show, with the 80-year-old Beatle becoming the oldest star in history to grace the iconic Pyramid Stage.

Noel chatted to Dermot O'Leary on his BBC Radio 2 show ahead of taking to the Glastonbury stage for the fourth time, with the singer asked why he keeps coming back to the annual event.

He said: 'It is the only festival in the world, in the truest sense of the word, I've done them all, they're all big gigs in fields, sponsored by tech companies. This is the only one where it's a festival of the arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwATf_0gSH55LG00
Statement: Noel hailed Glastonbury as 'the only festival of the arts in the world' as he took to the stage with his band High Flying Birds at Worthy Farm on Saturday

'You can watch a film, see a comedian, you can go to a knitting circle. I'm telling you, I've done them all and some of them have their own merits, but this is the one that stands out in the entire world. It's an amazing thing and it's one of the great things about this country.'

'I come here more often than I play here, I've played here five times but I come every year, it affects your experience when you come to hang out because you're not being handed flyers being trying to sold insurance.

'You bump into the locals here, you know, you bump into the locals here, a fella with a sailor's hat on and a woman carrying a picture of a pet that died 30 years ago saying, 'Ooh this is my little ruffy boy, he died this time last year,' and you're like, ''Ok, do you know where the John Peel tent is?''.'

Noel also revealed that this is the first time his daughter Anais would be attending the festival, and he advised her to see 'one thing in the day and one thing in the night, and just wander around.'

While it was Noel's fourth show at Glastonbury, it marked the first time he takes to the stage with his band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

He first took to the stage at the festival alongside brother Liam, 49, with Oasis back in 1994, before headlining the following year, and later returning in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlXJ9_0gSH55LG00
Grand return: Speaking ahead of performing at the festival for the fifth time, the former Oasis star revealed he enjoys the event because it doesn't have a 'corporate tie-in'

