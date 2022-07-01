ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Central Texas man puts life savings into buying virtual property

By Tahera Rahman
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwK5h_0gSH51oM00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buying property is a big investment, but some people are investing in virtual properties.

“I put in $18,000,” said Justin Reed.

That’s what he paid for the Khorum Coast, a piece of virtual land in the Entropia Universe , an online virtual reality game.

“I know it sounds like a lot, and it’s a crazy thing to tell someone that, you know, I’m a virtual landowner, and I put my life savings into it. But I believe in Entropia,” said Reed, whose avatar name is David Joker.

That’s because Reed has been playing the game for nearly 20 years. Along the way, he cashed out $5,000 from the game to help pay for college.

Now, he hopes to make a return on this virtual land investment in four years.

“I get a revenue based on everything that a player finds out there. If they go out on doing their mining, I get a 3% tax revenue on that. And that’s how I get my income,” he explained.

He said he pays $60 per year to keep animals stocked on his land but no land taxes.

“It’s not like if I bought a business or a property down the road, and all of a sudden the taxes and the property value goes up, and I can’t afford it,” Reed said. “I will always own Khorum Coast, and all it’ll ever cost me is $60 a month for my creatures.”

Entropia calls itself the world’s longest-running metaverse. It launched in 2003.

“If you like the risk, and you’re willing to gamble, which is basically what’s happening in this digital world, you know, it’s a good place for gambling,” said Paul Toprac, Game Development and Design Program associate director at the University of Texas at Austin.

Toprac said these types of worlds are getting bigger with more companies buying in.

That could mean more non-gamers start playing on all platforms, like Entropia. Or it could mean more folks gravitate to the recognizable names, like Meta, formerly Facebook.

“Well, Meta is going to come out with their thing, and Apple’s going to come up with their thing and Microsoft. And now, these same users are going to all migrate to these other platforms, in which case, you’ll have very few people on playing in this space,” Toprac explained.

He said eventually, we will likely see virtual reality and reality mesh even more.

“If you have something that’s a realistic avatar of yourself, maybe you’ll be like trying on glasses and going, ‘Oh, yeah, I like… those sunglasses,'” Toprac said. “I order it over here online, but online in this virtual world, and then it’ll get delivered to me.”

He advises starting small when investing in the metaverse.

Reed made around $1,200 since investing at the end of March.

“How many times do you start a business, and you make money almost immediately on your first month?” he said.

He admits it was nerve-wracking at first.

“I had to do a wire transaction with that much money. To see that go away that was stressful,” he said.

But he still thinks he made the right choice.

“I would say anything can be a bad investment. I could have went out and started a bakery with my money, and no one could have bought my bakery rolls,” he said. “With this, I just feel that I have more control.”

Reed eventually hopes money from the metaverse will allow him to retire from his retail job.

“I mean, as long as this game doesn’t eventually go under and go kaput, I will always, always have my land, and I will never be unemployed the rest of my life,” he said.

And he hopes others join in, too.

“I don’t want to keep myself quiet. I want maybe someone to see this interview here and be like, ‘Man, I could do that, too. This game could also be something interesting for me.'” he said.

Toprac reminds people they still have to claim earnings from the virtual world to the IRS. That means once you cash in your virtual money for real money, you get taxed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program to help Texans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Governor Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism today announced the opening of applications, beginning July 6, for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR) established by Senate Bill 8 and signed into law by the Governor following the 87th Legislative Session to administer $180 […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
KTSM

Food City supermarket closing after 60 years in business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Food City opened its doors in 1972 and now is saying “See you soon” to its loyal customers. The Family-owned business announced the closing of the Fox Plaza branch will be this coming August. Through a Facebook post, the store made announcement reminiscing of the opening of the very first […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Reed
KTSM

Update: Lower Valley shooting leaves a teenage boy dead

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that took place Monday night in the Lower Valley. At approximately 5:30 p.m., Mission Valley Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Franklin Loop, in reference to a shooting. Officials say one victim was transported to a local hospital […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texans help with water ‘crisis’ in northern Mexican border states

Severe drought and water shortages are crippling water supplies in the northern Mexican border states of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas where thousands of asylum seekers are living as they try to enter the United States, and residents north of the border are trying to help, Border Report has learned. The City of McAllen and McAllen Chamber of Commerce are taking up bottled water donations for Nuevo León through Wednesday. An entire 18-wheeler has already been filled with water donations and officials now are loading a second truck
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Virtual Worlds
KTSM

Texas country artist visits Uvalde victim in hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas music artists are known for living on the road and playing in honky tonks most nights, but one artist made a quick pit stop to see one of his biggest fans. Staff at the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio reached out to Texas Country artist Kevin Fowler, some of […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

Woman dies after Friday night crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a woman has died, days after a wreck in South Central El Paso. EPPD investigators say the wreck happened Friday, July 2, shortly before midnight along the 7000 block of North Loop, at the intersection with Delta Drive. 30-year-old Nadine Ceballos […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
IRS
KTSM

DJ at Jaguars dies after collapsing at club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A DJ at a popular East El Paso gentleman’s club died early Tuesday morning after collapsing at the club during his birthday celebration. According to social media posts, Robert Teran, known as “DJ Rob Swift 915,” was celebrating his birthday at the club Monday evening. El Paso Fire Emergency Services […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

BREAKING UPDATE: Robert “Bobby” Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder “These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. Rinehart said dozens of more charges are expected soon, including aggravated battery and charges around victims’ physical and […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy