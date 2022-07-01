ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida girl attacked by 9-foot shark while scalloping

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0sOm_0gSH4zHY00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida teenager was seriously injured in a shark attack Thursday, according to reports.

WTXL reported that the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel had to help a girl who was bitten by a shark while she was scalloping near Grassy Island.

Alligator dragged person into pond during fatal South Carolina attack

According to authorities, the attack happened in waters that were five feet deep. The type of shark was unknown, but it was said to be around nine feet long.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said that a family member had to beat the shark to make it let go of the girl. She was later airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
SCDNReports

North Carolina Mom Found Murdered in Her Bedroom

North Carolina Mom Found MurderedSCDN Graphics Department. Southern North Carolina police are investigating a fatal gunshot and attack that resulted in the death of a woman. Sunday about 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Rozier Homes public housing project off South Seneca Street in reference to a woman who had been attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
L. Cane

Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attack#Alligator#Accident#Wtxl#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her Bedroom

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her BedroomMGN. Southern North Carolina police are investigating a fatal gunshot and attack that resulted in the death of a woman. Sunday about 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Rozier Homes public housing project off South Seneca Street in reference to a woman who had been attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox8live.com

Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

(CNN) - Florida officials are warning people about a potentially serious situation involving snails. These are not your average snails. They are Giant African land snails, which can grow up to 8 inches long. Their size is not the problem. They can carry a parasite that causes meningitis. The Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy