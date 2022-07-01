ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Kent Emanuel Tosses Six Scoreless in Strong Rehab Start

By Alex Carr
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies' left-hander spun six excellent innings on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed left-handed pitcher Kent Emanuel off of waivers from the Houston Astros in late November with the intention of stretching him into a starting pitcher. Thus far, the process has gone swimmingly.

Emanuel tossed six frames of two-hit baseball on Thursday night, allowing just one earned run and striking out three. He was exceptionally efficient, mowing through said six frames on just 69 pitches.

It was Emanuel's best and longest start in his lengthy rehab journey, but the next step for the lefty is unclear. He has two minor league options remaining, meaning the Phillies have the option of stashing him in Triple-A once his rehab stint comes to a close. The Phillies may have other plans, however.

There were some other noteworthy performances from the Phillies' system on Thursday, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies farm on Thursday, June 30.

Other top stories:

Triple-A: IronPigs Bullpen Blows it Big Time in the Eighth

After leading 6-1 for the majority of the game, the IronPigs bullpen imploded in the eighth inning of Thursday's game. A single, two walks, consecutive hit-by-pitches, and a ground-rule double tied the game, and the Pigs would go on to lose in the 10th.

It isn't just the big club that is susceptible to bullpen meltdowns!

Double-A: Rojas Singles, Steals Base in First Game Post-Promotion

Johan Rojas was promoted to Double-A Reading on Thursday, and immediately showcased his usefulness.

The 21 year-old singled off of the first Double-A pitch he saw, and proceeded to steal a base directly following his hit. Rojas also managed to work a walk later on in the game.

It was a solid start to the young outfielder's upper-level career, and Reading has now managed to assemble one of the strongest defensive outfields in the minors in Rojas, Muzziotti, and Ortiz. Combine that with Logan O'Hoppe's sharp skills behind the plate, and Jonathan Guzman's black hole of a glove up the middle, and you've got yourself a fundamentally sound squad.

High-A: Ethan Wilson Homers in BlueClaws Loss

After a strong month of May, Ethan Wilson turned in a disappointing June, though the month ended on a high note as he smashed a two-run homer as part of a two-hit effort on Thursday night.

Strikeouts have proven to be an issue for Wilson, and the 22 year-old has yet to tap into the power potential he showed at South Alabama. That said, the outfielder has flashed his wheels, swiping 20 bags on the season.

One can only hope Wilson enters July as his May self, moreso than his June self.

Single-A: Threshers Bullpen Combines for Five Hitless Innings

After a decent start from Gabriel Cotto, Clearwater's bullpen proved lights out in Thursday's win.

The combination of Tristan Garnett, Rodolfo Sanchez, Tommy McCollum, and Konnor Ash worked for five hitless innings, walking just one batter, and striking out seven.

Clearwater's bullpen has been a strong feature of the club thus far in the year, with guys like McCollum, Sanchez, and Ash all turning heads with high strikeout figures. They've been fun to watch.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Syracuse Mets: L 6-7

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-4, R, BB, K

INF Will Toffey - 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Somerset Patriots: L 2-6

OF Simon Muzziotti - 1-for-3, 2B, BB, SB

LHP Ethan Lindow - 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: L 4-7

RHP Dominic Pipkin - 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

RHP Jason Ruffcorn - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: W 5-2

LHP Gabriel Cotto - 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K

RHP Rodolfo Sanchez - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

