Here is where the Chiefs rank in positional spending for 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a long-term approach to roster-building as opposed to going all-in on a shorter championship window.
With a superstar quarterback under contract, the front office needs to be meticulous with their spending at every position. The Chiefs traded away standout WR Tyreek Hill, but the payoff was an influx of young talent at key positions on both offense and defense. You can probably guess where the Chiefs are spending the majority of their money, but there are still some surprising facts about how things stack up compared to the rest of the NFL.
Here’s where Kansas City stands in positional spending on both sides of the ball according to data from Over The Cap:
Quarterback
Total: $39.3 million
Rank: 2nd
Biggest cap hit: Patrick Mahomes, $35.7 million
Running back
Total: $8.5 million
Rank: 18th
Biggest cap hit: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, $2.9 million
Wide receiver
Total: $21.9 million
Rank:19th
Biggest cap hit: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, $4.8 million
Tight end
Total: $13.7 million
Rank: 7th
Biggest cap hit: Travis Kelce, $8.8 million
Offensive line
Total: $36.8 million
Rank: 17th
Biggest cap hit: Orlando Brown Jr., $16.6 million*
*On the franchise tag.
Interior defensive line
Total: $36.2 million
Rank: 4th
Biggest cap hit: Chris Jones, $29.4 million
Edge rusher
Total: $20 million
Rank: 20th
Biggest cap hit: Frank Clark, $13.7 million
Linebacker
Total: $8.6 million
Rank: 30th
Biggest cap hit: Jermaine Carter Jr., $1.7 million
Cornerback
Total: $12.3 million
Rank: 31st
Biggest cap hit: Rashad Fenton, 2.5 million
Safety
Total: $12.7 million
Rank: 18th
Biggest cap hit: Justin Reid, $4.5 million
Offense
QB: $39.3 million (2nd)
RB: $8.5 million (18th)
WR: $21.9 million (19th)
TE: $13.7 million (7th)
OL: $36.8 million (17th)
Total: $120.4 million (6th)
Defense
IDL: $36.2 million (4th)
EDGE: $20 million (20th)
LB: $8.6 million (30th)
CB: $12.3 million (31st)
Safety: $12.7 million (18th)
Total: $90.1 million (19th)
