Here is where the Chiefs rank in positional spending for 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a long-term approach to roster-building as opposed to going all-in on a shorter championship window.

With a superstar quarterback under contract, the front office needs to be meticulous with their spending at every position. The Chiefs traded away standout WR Tyreek Hill, but the payoff was an influx of young talent at key positions on both offense and defense. You can probably guess where the Chiefs are spending the majority of their money, but there are still some surprising facts about how things stack up compared to the rest of the NFL.

Here’s where Kansas City stands in positional spending on both sides of the ball according to data from Over The Cap:

Quarterback

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $39.3 million

Rank: 2nd

Biggest cap hit: Patrick Mahomes, $35.7 million

Running back

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Total: $8.5 million

Rank: 18th

Biggest cap hit: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, $2.9 million

Wide receiver

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $21.9 million

Rank:19th

Biggest cap hit: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, $4.8 million

Tight end

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $13.7 million

Rank: 7th

Biggest cap hit: Travis Kelce, $8.8 million

Offensive line

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $36.8 million

Rank: 17th

Biggest cap hit: Orlando Brown Jr., $16.6 million*

*On the franchise tag.

Interior defensive line

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Total: $36.2 million

Rank: 4th

Biggest cap hit: Chris Jones, $29.4 million

Edge rusher

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Total: $20 million

Rank: 20th

Biggest cap hit: Frank Clark, $13.7 million

Linebacker

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Total: $8.6 million

Rank: 30th

Biggest cap hit: Jermaine Carter Jr., $1.7 million

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Total: $12.3 million

Rank: 31st

Biggest cap hit: Rashad Fenton, 2.5 million

Safety

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $12.7 million

Rank: 18th

Biggest cap hit: Justin Reid, $4.5 million

Offense

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

QB: $39.3 million (2nd)

RB: $8.5 million (18th)

WR: $21.9 million (19th)

TE: $13.7 million (7th)

OL: $36.8 million (17th)

Total: $120.4 million (6th)

Defense

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

IDL: $36.2 million (4th)

EDGE: $20 million (20th)

LB: $8.6 million (30th)

CB: $12.3 million (31st)

Safety: $12.7 million (18th)

Total: $90.1 million (19th)