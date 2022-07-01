ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here is where the Chiefs rank in positional spending for 2022

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb643_0gSH4cE500

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a long-term approach to roster-building as opposed to going all-in on a shorter championship window.

With a superstar quarterback under contract, the front office needs to be meticulous with their spending at every position. The Chiefs traded away standout WR Tyreek Hill, but the payoff was an influx of young talent at key positions on both offense and defense. You can probably guess where the Chiefs are spending the majority of their money, but there are still some surprising facts about how things stack up compared to the rest of the NFL.

Here’s where Kansas City stands in positional spending on both sides of the ball according to data from Over The Cap:

Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gIhW_0gSH4cE500
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $39.3 million

Rank: 2nd

Biggest cap hit: Patrick Mahomes, $35.7 million

Running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46I9SO_0gSH4cE500
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Total: $8.5 million

Rank: 18th

Biggest cap hit: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, $2.9 million

Wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfGAk_0gSH4cE500
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $21.9 million

Rank:19th

Biggest cap hit: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, $4.8 million

Tight end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EDe9_0gSH4cE500
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $13.7 million

Rank: 7th

Biggest cap hit: Travis Kelce, $8.8 million

Offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VA7bH_0gSH4cE500
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $36.8 million

Rank: 17th

Biggest cap hit: Orlando Brown Jr., $16.6 million*

*On the franchise tag.

Interior defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QflFl_0gSH4cE500
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Total: $36.2 million

Rank: 4th

Biggest cap hit: Chris Jones, $29.4 million

Edge rusher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHfjn_0gSH4cE500
AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Total: $20 million

Rank: 20th

Biggest cap hit: Frank Clark, $13.7 million

Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rj1hX_0gSH4cE500
AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Total: $8.6 million

Rank: 30th

Biggest cap hit: Jermaine Carter Jr., $1.7 million

Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbtat_0gSH4cE500
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Total: $12.3 million

Rank: 31st

Biggest cap hit: Rashad Fenton, 2.5 million

Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3wEz_0gSH4cE500
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $12.7 million

Rank: 18th

Biggest cap hit: Justin Reid, $4.5 million

Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uc6IN_0gSH4cE500
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

QB: $39.3 million (2nd)

RB: $8.5 million (18th)

WR: $21.9 million (19th)

TE: $13.7 million (7th)

OL: $36.8 million (17th)

Total: $120.4 million (6th)

Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dwMW_0gSH4cE500
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

IDL: $36.2 million (4th)

EDGE: $20 million (20th)

LB: $8.6 million (30th)

CB: $12.3 million (31st)

Safety: $12.7 million (18th)

Total: $90.1 million (19th)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down Packers WR depth chart entering training camp

As is the case most summers, the wide receiver position will be back in the spotlight when the Green Bay Packers open training camp later this month. This time around, the position is legitimately intriguing. The Packers lost Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, signed veteran Sammy Watkins and drafted three rookies, providing plenty of moving pieces for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers to sort through this summer.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should Giants be watching Kentucky QB Will Levis?

The New York Giants are riding with Daniel Jones at quarterback this season, a move that is being met with mixed reviews. Some analysts are predicting Jones will flourish under the new coaching staff and behind a rebuilt offensive line. Other experts are panning the decision, citing Jones as just...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Evans reveals cryptic Tom Brady text to him about unretiring: 'He's trolling me'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was one of the first people to know Tom Brady was unretiring. But since Brady looped him in with a handful of cryptic texts — including one that poked fun at the fact Evans had thrown what appeared to be his 44-year-old quarterback’s final touchdown pass in the NFL into the stands — Evans didn’t believe him.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jermaine Carter#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Rank#2nd Biggest#Th Biggest#Interior#4th Biggest#Linebacker Total
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Whitworth teeing it up in star-filled celebrity golf tournament again this week

Andrew Whitworth has more time to work on his golf game now that he’s retired from the NFL and he’ll once again put himself to the test this week at the American Century Championship in Tahoe. The star-studded celebrity golf tournament is the biggest of its kind, pitting actors, athletes and comedians against each other at Edgewood in South Lake Tahoe.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 13 safeties

It is very hard to be a great safety from season to season in the NFL. When we released our list of the league’s best safeties in 2021, we were pretty sure about the greatness of those players. Just five of the 11 players we listed last year made the cut this time around, and that’s with the move to a Top 13 in 2022, because the position has recently exploded in importance and excellence. We’ll eschew the spoilers for the repeat performers, but Anthony Harris, Harrison Smith, Jessie Bates III, Julian Blackmon, John Johnson III, and Darnell Savage aren’t in this list, and they were all in the mix last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Berry draft review: Jordan Elliott could start, could fight to make team

With training camp just a couple of weeks away, it is a perfect time to do some reviews for the Cleveland Browns. This offseason has been the third for GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski together. While their tenures are going to be marked primarily by their decision to trade for Deshaun Watson and move on from Baker Mayfield, there is more to review.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
170K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy