METUCHEN, N.J. -- There are new gun laws in New Jersey.Early Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy signed several measures into law in response to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more on what the bills contain.READ MORE: Supreme Court's ruling reverberates in New Jersey, with some gun owners seeking more concealable weaponsThe governor and other supporters believe the new laws will make the state safer, but those who aren't in favor say the new legislation goes too far.Gun safety advocates such as William Kaminski and his wife, who are part of the group Moms Demand Action, came...

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO