ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Upper Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Livingston, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Livingston; West Baton Rouge FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, Livingston, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Shenandoah, Old Jefferson, Inniswold, Village St. George, Westminster and Prairieville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, Livingston, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Shenandoah, Old Jefferson, Inniswold, Village St. George, Westminster and Prairieville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Flagler County in northeastern Florida South central St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Coast, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Bunnell and Espanola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
City
Belle Chasse, LA
City
Terrytown, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
City
Arabi, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Marrero, LA
City
Gretna, LA
City
Chalmette, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; St. Marys; Talbot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S ST. MARYS TALBOT MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy