Pets

Protect the Pets this 4th of July

By Howard Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
Pet rescues, shelters and citywide animal control facilities are asking all pet owners in the area to please make plans for the 4th of July Fireworks and celebrations.

Fireworks noise is terrifying to pets (both cats and dogs) and this results in many missing, lost, injured or even fatalities to family pets.

Here’s some easy tips:

  1. Find a safe secure quiet place for your pet to hide or hunker down – preferably indoors in a bathroom or large closet or laundry room if they have been an outside pet
  2. Keep doors and windows closed so they do not try to escape from their temporary confinement
  3. Distract them with toys, treats and radio music or tv noise
  4. Make sure a day or two in advance they have identification on their collar and even add an extra taped note with owners name and phone number and the “pet’s name”
  5. If your pet is microchipped – update the contact info – and if your pet is not microchipped – make it a priority before the next holiday

Animal shelters dread the day after the 4th as they are bombarded with frantic calls from pet parents searching for their missing pets. Do your part ahead of time to keep your pet safe.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

