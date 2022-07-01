Kansas City man sentenced for 2017 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge sentenced a Kansas City man to 20 years in prison for a 2017 murder.

In April, 32-year-old Felipe Reyna Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Charles Williams.

Investigators found Williams’ body in a house at East 24th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on July 21, 2017.

At the time of the murder, a witness told detectives that several people had walked up to the house at the time of the shooting. One of those people, Reyna, was carrying a sawed-off shotgun, according to the witness. The witness also described hearing an argument and gunshots before seeing people run to their vehicles and drive away.

Another witness, who was at the home at the time of the shooting, said Reyna shot Williams after they spoke in the front yard. Court documents describe Williams as animated, but not threatening toward anyone.

Branden L. Hendren, of Kansas City, has already been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in Williams’ death.

