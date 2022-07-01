Editor's note: A previous online edition of this story misidentfied which brother confessed to the vehicle burglaries.

A child accused in a Cape Coral gun store robbery on June 8 has admitted his role in more than 16 vehicle burglaries, police report.

Cape Coral Police Departments Property Crimes Unit interviewed the 11-year-old Cape Coral boy after his release from the Juveniles Assessment Center on Wednesday, the same day the court decided to try his 14-year-old brother as an adult in the gun store robbery.

The child faces eight charges in the gun store robbery. The News-Press doesn't identify minors facing criminal charges.

As investigators talked to him, the boy confessed to more than 16 vehicle burglaries between the area of Country Club Boulevard and Everest Parkway that took place prior to June 8, police said.

Police returned him to the Juvenile Assessment Center on 16 counts of burglary of a conveyance, one count of grand theft and three counts of petty theft.

On June 8, police say th11-year-old and his 14-year-old brother were linked to a robbery and property destruction at Guns4Less, 2113 Del Prado Blvd. S., accused of taking 22 guns and ammunition. Detectives determined that the brothers cut the power to the business and forced their way in through the back door.

Officers recovered all the stolen merchandise from the gun store robbery.

Stacey Henson is the Breaking News/Visuals editor for The News-Press and Naples Daily News. You may contact her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Accused child gun-store robber admitted to 16 vehicle robberies, Cape Coral police report