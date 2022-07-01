Gaylesville Town Council to Meet Tuesday, July 5th

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 21. Mayor Brian Baine and the Fort Payne City Council welcomed their new Fort Payne Ordinance Enforcement Officer, David Smith to the job. David Smith comes to Fort...
Weaver, AL – On June 30th the Calhoun County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with the City of Weaver to purchase the main city well next to the Weaver High School from the board. The well, located on a 25*25 lot, had previously been leased to the city of Weaver for a 50 year term. This lease expired two years ago, but neither party realized it. The city of Weaver applied and was approved for a grant to cover much needed upgrades to the well, but the funds cannot be released without established ownership. Mayor Wayne Willis spoke to the Calhoun Journal and stated how much he appreciated the County Board of Education working with the city. “We have always valued the relationship with the BOE and hope to have all the necessary agreements signed within a month.” He also explained that funds from the grant will be used for a generator and an upgrade to the pump itself.
Cherokee County’s own Lt. Jordan Kelley recently spent a week of his off-time doing a very special thing for the residents in one Pennsylvania town. Kelley, along with Don Bridges, gave of their time to teach a NASRO Basic SRO Course in the Archibald community. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will host the basic SRO Course locally during the month of August – for information on signing up visit our news site at weisradio.com.
Lauren Smith, age 30 of Rainbow City – DUI/Alcohol. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 92 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Matthew Doss, age 35 of Centre – Failure to Appear on prior charges of Driving without a License and Expired Tag;. Jeffery Watson, age 27 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Andrew Bright, age 58 of Cedar Bluff – DUI/Alcohol;. Erby Shooks, age...
June 30, 2022–9:40 p.m. There’s plenty to do in Rome and Floyd County this weekend. Friday night, the First Friday Concert Series resumes on the town green with a performance by the Live Exchange Band. The Live Exchange Party Band is a seven-piece band that creates the ultimate...
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Earnestine Glover; mother, Hazel (Michael) Smith; son, Joshua Glover; step-son, Nicholas Croft; brother, Steve (Amie) Glover; sister, Crystal (Jesus) Renteria; grandchildren, Ja’Khori McKenzie, Korben Glover, Khasia Glover. Mr....
Communities and organizations across North Alabama are hosting events this weekend in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. Below you can find some of the many festivities planned for the public. From fireworks to live music to food, there’s something for everybody to enjoy. Athens: Enjoy free hot...
On Sunday, July 3 at about 5:50 pm Rome-Floyd 911 received a call of a vehicle accident with injury at Tolbert Street and North Avenue in Rome. Other calls received advised the driver has been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim is identified as 40-year-old Derricus Whatley of Rome.
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Tony Lamar White is a suspect in the kidnapping today. He is believed to be on foot in the area of 4th St in Anniston. Multiple teams from multiple agencies are looking for this suspect. If you have any contact with him call 911 immediately. As the the kidnapping victim Ms. Betty Cobb was located as of 7:15 pm. She is safe, but her abductor is on the run and being sought.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 41 in Cartersville over the weekend. According to reports, the accident occurred in the northbound lane just north of Martin Luther King, Jr, Drive Saturday. Authorities say the man was homeless and they are working to find his family.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were shot at a Floyd County campground with children nearby. Officials said it happened Sunday night at the Lock and Dam Park Campground. A witness said the violence started with an argument about speeding. People who saw gunfire said a man in a car...
Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s is holding their grand opening ribbon cutting in Oxford on July 6th. Jim ‘N Nick’s, known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, will celebrate the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special remarks from Mayor Craft, incoming Chairman Corey McWhorter from the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries.
Fort Payne’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will be June 30th at 8:45 PM. There will be no event this year due to renovations at the Sports Complex. Fireworks will be visible from the same locations as previous years’ festivities. For more information, visit the event page. Saturday,...
Anniston, AL – Join pottery enthusiast and AM&G Educator Maryellyn Hawbaker as you can explore the art of pottery using molds, botanical impressions, and glazes. Create your own unique piece of functional art in this two-part Art in the Garden workshop. Part One includes a demonstration of how to form bowls using molds, a walk through the garden to find the perfect inspiration for your creation, and instruction on applying it to your bowl. l. During part two, you will complete your bowl with the application of glaze and then tour the beautiful gardens surrounding the Longleaf Event Center. Finished pieces will be available to pick up at the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s Visitor Services on Thursday, July 21. These events take place from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. (Part 1 – 7/7/22 and Part 2 – 7/14/22)
A Cherokee County man was hurt in a single-vehicle accident on Independence Day. According to the Alabama State Trooper accident report, a Centre resident was taken for treatment following a single-vehicle wreck on Monday on County Road 24 around 10:45 that night. The subject was iunjured after losing control of...
Anniston and Oxford, AL – The Anniston Museum Animal Show will be presented at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Thursday, July 7th at 10:00 am. Get to know some of the animals who call the museum home! Learn about their habitats, their personalities and more! On July 8th the show will also be presented at the Oxford Alabama Public Library at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. Join the libraries and the Anniston Museum of Natural History as they continue celebrating the Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” at both locations.
A 16-year-old Georgia girl who has been missing since June 14 may be in the Cartersville area, investigators say. The Bartow County Sheriff’s office said they have reason to believe Kaylee Jones may be in the Cartersville area. As of July 5, Kaylee remains missing. Investigators have been working...
