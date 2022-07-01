President Biden announces 17 Medal of Freedom recipients

The list of this year's Presidential Medal of Freedom award recipients was announced by the White House Friday morning, which included names like Denzel Washington, Simone Biles and Steve Jobs.

"The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation's highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," said a statement from the White House.

President Joe Biden will present the award to each recipient. He himself has earned the award, presented by then President Barack Obama for his work both as a U.S. Senator and Vice President.

Each of the recipients has "overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities - and across the world - while blazing trails for generations to come," the statement said.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Sister Simone Campbell speaks onstage at the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Sister Simone Campbell, who hails from Long Beach was a crucial piece in advocating for Obama's Affordable Care Act while he was president. Along with her membership of the Sisters of Social Service, Campbell formerly headed NETWORK, a Catholic social justice organization as its Executive Director.

In the past, Campbell has been openly critical of the Catholic Church on several occasions, including the failure to address distinct examples of sexual abuse.

She reacted to the news on Twitter, stating that she is "deeply honored by this unexpected recognition, which highlights the important work of lifting up the experiences of ordinary people in our nation in order to make policy for all."

Posthumously receiving the award this year will be Jobs, Richard Trumka and former Senator John McCain.

All of the awards will be presented on July 7.

A full list of the newest Presidential Medal of Freedom award recipients is as follows: