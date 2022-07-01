ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

16-year-old arrested for stealing car, dragging victim and fleeing

By Hannah Groves
 4 days ago
A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday evening for grand theft auto, aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect stole a gray Ford Ranger pickup that was parked outside of a Walgreens on Bonita Beach Road.

When the victim saw the suspect in his car, he ran to the driver’s side door and opened it, grabbing at the suspect.

But the suspect kept driving - dragging the victim about 100 feet before fleeing with the vehicle.

A witness saw what happened and drove in his car with the victim pursuing the suspect.

The suspect crashed the pickup into the witness’s car as he continued to flee.

Lee County deputies let Charlotte County deputies know that the suspect was headed toward Collier County.

Deputies found the pickup by the intersection of U.S. 41 North and Strada Place. The suspect had parked the car and ran - but deputies quickly found the suspect in nearby woods and took him into custody.

In addition to the grand theft and aggravated battery charge, the suspect is also charged with a misdemeanor for not having a driver’s license.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk commended the deputies for stopping the suspect.

"This individual put lives at risk with his reckless behavior on our roads, and thankfully nobody was seriously hurt,” Sheriff Rambosk said.

