Floyd County, KY

First responders, Kentucky leaders react to deadly Floyd County shooting

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

ALLEN, KY (WOWK) – Two law enforcement officers are dead and a first responder is fighting for his life after a horrific shooting in the Floyd County, Kentucky town of Allen City.

Sheriff: 2 officers dead, 1 in surgery following Floyd County shooting

According to the authorities, five additional officers were also injured and a K-9 deputy was also pronounced dead at the scene after a suspect opened fire in what Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt is calling “an ambush.” There is no word on the conditions of the five additional officers being treated for injuries at this time.

The suspect in the case, Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, appeared in a Pike County court at 9:30 a.m. His bond was set at $10 million. He is charged with two counts of murder of a police officer, and five counts of attempted murder on a police officer, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault on a service animal.

As authorities investigate and the community processes the deadly incident, support from across the Commonwealth and the Tri-State are pouring in to offer support, comfort and prayers to the community.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted this morning: “Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth.”

Please continue to remember all those concerned. Those who mourn, those who are still fighting, and those who are trying to cope with it all.

Johnson County, KY Sheriff’s Office

Oil Springs Fire and Rescue in Johnson County, Kentucky posted a message stating: “Our deepest prayers for our brothers and sisters to the south in Floyd County and the City’s of Allen and Prestonsburg. Matthew 5:9”

Sheriff Rodney Scott and staff are sending prayers to the law enforcement community, emergency management personnel, families & the Floyd County community. Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss Eastern Kentucky has suffered.

Pike County, KY Sheriff’s Office

The Elliot County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office also shared a message honoring those injured and killed in the ambush: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and colleagues of everyone affected by the Floyd County incident yesterday evening. ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’ – John 15:13.”

Our sincere condolences go out to our family in blue this morning in Floyd County after the tragic event that took place yesterday. We ask our local community to lift our neighboring hero’s and their families up in prayer as the days to come will be unimaginable.

Pikeville, KY Police Department

On Thursday night, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman tweeted: “Tonight we join together as Kentuckians to pray for Floyd County, especially those who bravely responded to protect this community.”

Another sad night for Kentucky first responders. Floyd County, Prestsonsburg PD and 911, KSP Troopers and Post 9, EMS, Fire, and many area agencies that assisted are in our thoughts and prayers.

Greenup County Public Safety

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron also shared his condolences: “As we learn more about the tragic shooting in Allen last night, we are heartbroken to learn of the deaths of two law enforcement officers and injuries to others. Please keep the families of these brave officers in your prayers. Our law enforcement exhibited unimaginable heroism and sacrifice last night in the face of evil.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY , all sister agencies, and EMS that were involved in last night’s tragic incident. We mourn with you for the two officers and K-9 who were fatally shot, and uplift prayers of recovery for the five other officers and emergency management director that were wounded by gunfire. We offer prayers of comfort and healing to all the families, both natural and blue, and for your community.”

Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office

“It is with heavy hearts, we express our condolences and support to our Brothers in Blue in Floyd County. In our law enforcement community, when one hurts, we all do. When someone attacks one of us, they have attacked us all. Join us in supporting these officers, their families and their communities in your thoughts and prayers.”

T ompkinsville, KY Police Department

“On behalf of LMPD we offer condolences to our law enforcement partners from Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY , City of Prestonsburg, KY, Kentucky State Police , and all the first responders that rushed to the call Thursday evening. We ask for comfort and strength for this community as well as all the families that are directly and indirectly involved.”

Louisville Metro Police Department

Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers also released a statement on the deadly shooting : “Last night in Floyd County, we were gravely reminded of the dangers that our police officers and first responders face when they answer the call of duty. Please join me in prayer for the families of the police officers who were killed in the line of duty and for the officers and first responders who are recovering from their injuries. We are deeply grateful for their courageous action to protect the Allen community and the people Floyd County.”

Some condolences and prayers also came from agencies outside of Kentucky:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers in Floyd County, Kentucky this morning. Details are fluid but it appears two officers have been shot and killed while multiple others were shot. The shooter is in custody at this time. Lord be with the families of these officers as well as their co-workers. Very sad.”

Milton, WV Police Department

“Unbelievable news out of Floyd County, Kentucky overnight. 7 deputies and officers shot with two of them paying the ultimate sacrifice along with a K-9. We ask everyone to pause today and pray for their families, community, and our nation.We live in frightening times as violence continues to rise in our nation, especially against those who are sworn to serve and protect. So today, we stand holding that “Thin Blue Line” in their honor.”

Jefferson County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office

“Please keep Kentucky law enforcement in your thoughts and prayers. Seven officers were shot last night, two of those died and a police K-9 was also shot and killed.”

Oakboro, North Carolina Police Department
