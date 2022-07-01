ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The People v. SCOTUS: More Than Just Roe': July 4 abortions-rights rally planned in Athens

By Stephanie Allen, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
Another abortion-rights rally is being organized in Athens, this time for the Fourth of July.

When news broke that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, more than 300 people gathered downtown on College Square the next day to protest the decision.

The event had been organized mere hours after the decision was dropped. Now, a week later, another rally is planned on the steps of the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse on Monday at 6 p.m.

The motto for this rally is “The People v. SCOTUS: More Than Just Roe,'' and is being organized by a number of local groups, including the Athens Area Democratic Socialists of America, Athens Reproductive Justice Collective, the Party for Socialism and Liberation the Athens Anti-Discrimination movement and others.

The latest rally for abortion rights will mark the third in Athens since Supreme Court's decision.

During the last rally on June 25, a lineup of speakers shared their stories and gave their reasons for supporting abortion rights.

"Our ancestors shed their blood, sweat and tears to fight for the rights that we have today," said Addison Clapp, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, during the last rally. "We're here because we don't just support Roe v. Wade. Roe v. Wade is the floor; it's the bare minimum."

The July 4 demonstration appears to be a shift from discussion to education, according to promotions for the rally, to help Athenians learn what they “can do at the local, state, and national level to fight for our means to freedom.”

