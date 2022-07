Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has now spent three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, becoming the only all-Spanish-language album to ever spend multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. The 23-track set has the second-most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, following the “Encanto” soundtrack, which had nine. Out of its first eight weeks on the chart, “Un Verano Sin Ti” has yet to fall below No. 2. In total, the album earned 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 30, according to Billboard via Luminate. Luke Combs scores...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 MINUTES AGO