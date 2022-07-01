Arkansas Razorbacks football uniforms and helmets through the years
The Arkansas logo has changed a number of times through the years. But usually, that logo adjustment has to do with logos at midfield and center court.
Arkansas football helmets have altered only rarely over the last several generations. That doesn’t mean that the Razorbacks are always the same, though.
Arkansas’ uniform combinations, namely their anthracite inclusions brought forth in the 2010s, have undergone several changes. Most times these changes were only subtle, but as you’re about to see, looking at them over the years, the alterations are clear.
With football season in the headlights now that baseball season is over , let’s take a look at some of the uniform combinations the Hogs have had over the last 30 or so years.
1989: Traditional redArkansas' most classic look was a staple throughout the 1980s. Here, Ron Dickerson showcases the dark red with the traditional all-white Razorback on the helmet.
1993: Traditional whiteBy the time 1993 rolled around, there was a slight change. Although obviously, these are the white uniforms, the solid stripe down the white pants leg is an alteration to the more modern.
1997: The Reebok yearYou can tell it's the 1990s here. Chadd Jones threw just five passes in his Arkansas career, but he gets the look here for the baggy top. And remember when Reebok was a major player in the uniform game? The shoes alone!
1999: Bright red wins outThe red began to pop a bit more, for whatever, reason in the 1990s. Of course, given this photograph is from Arkansas' Cotton Bowl win over Texas, everything was popping that New Year's Day.
2002: Traditional, but classic, tooBy 2002, Arkansas had switched to Nike uniforms. Some of the bagginess made popular in the decade before carried over into the new millennium, anyway.
2003: Embracing the 00sPersonally speaking, this is the author's favorite. It came when he was in college, though, so it makes sense. The polygonal red near the shoulder was a common look across the sport at the time.
2005: The red popsIn 2005, it was Adidas. Another popular pick in the last several years, the crisp red against the white pants with stripes was killer.
2008: Thin lines are inIn the late 2000s, the look began to mix contemporary with classic. The polygons are off the front of the jersey and turned more into horizontal lines on the shoulders.
2009: Thin lines still in, in redThe 2009 look in red was mostly just an inverse of the 2008 look that Michael Smith is rocking in the previous picture. The black outline surrounding the numbers was a nice touch.
2010: Maybe the most famous lookIn 2010, Arkansas went back to the contemporary with Nike. Given how good Arkansas was about to become, these jerseys sold well to the public. The red shoulders can be seen still at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturdays.
2012: Interesting choicesThe red pants with the white jerseys were certainly a choice. The word "Razorbacks" in gray across the front jumps out, too, as do the numbers on the shoulders.
2013: AnthraciteAnd here we here. The anthracite. Love them or hate them, Arkansas' choice to wear the color was much-talked-about, even if we haven't seen them in several years.
2014: Red-on-redIn the mid-2010s, Arkansas went to the red-on-red with the tops and pants. The white polygon on the shoulder breaks up the look a bit. And bonus points for Trey Flowers' facemask choice.
2018: White-on-whiteThe game may have stunk in this photograph, but the look is big-time. Arkansas went with a bright white-on-white in 2018 and the helmets somehow are even whiter than the uniforms. The red Razorback logo on the helmet is clean.
2020: The modernNow the familiar. This photograph is from 2020, but it's the look associated with the Sam Pittman-era Razorbacks. May as well stick to it as Arkansas has improved mightily under his watch.
