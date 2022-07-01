ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Miles Bridges’ wife shares injury photos and video following alleged attack

By Kiara Jacobs
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

Source: David Berding / Getty

The wife of Charlotte Hornets foward Miles Bridges speaks out and shares photo of her injuries after an alleged physical incident in Los Angeles, Tuesday.

On Instagram, Mychelle Johnson posted photos of her bruised hand, arms and rib and bloody ear. She also posted the diagnosis report from the hospital.

The medical report stated Johnson was physically abused “by male partner” and strangled. She suffered a brain concussion, a fracture in her nose, rib contusion, multiple bruises, and strained neck muscles.

The 24-year-old wrote in an Instagram post, “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

She expressed she will not be silenced and allow people around her to lie to protect “this person.”

“It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself.”

Johnson claimed she was choked until she fell asleep during the incident.

“It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything.”

In the post, Johnson shared a video of their son recalling the incident on a FaceTime call with a woman, who seems to be Johnson’s mother.

“Daddy choked mommy,” he said. The woman asked where Johnson’s phone was and the son replied, “he throwed it out the window. yeah, daddy did.”

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Bridges was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles.

Hornets forward turned himself in and was released on $130,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

The Charlotte Hornets released a statement regarding Bridge’s situation: “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

