Police: Over $450,000 seized, believed to come from criminal activity
HENDERSON, Texas ( KETK ) – During a traffic stop Thursday morning in Henderson, police uncovered over $450,000 that they reported to believe have come from criminal activity.2 men arrested in Harrison County after drugs, guns found during traffic stop
The officers, who are working a joint task force with Mt. Enterprise Marshal John Randolph, noted during the traffic stop on Highway 259 several behaviors and travel plans that officials said are consistent with criminal activity.
The officer received consent to search the car by both occupants, and uncovered “a large amount of U.S. currency totaling over $450,000.”
Officials said that after further investigation the money was believed to have come from criminal activity, and was seized pending a seizure forfeiture hearing.
This case is still under investigation, according to Henderson police.
