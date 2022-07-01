ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Barstow police seize $350k in fentanyl pills, arrest 3 men

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJ3ua_0gSH0xew00

A traffic stop in Barstow led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of 20 pounds of fentanyl pills estimated to be worth $350,000.

The stop occurred in the early morning Thursday after a sergeant with the Barstow Police Department received a tip from the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force.

An Alameda County sheriff’s detective told the sergeant that a “load of fentanyl” was coming through the High Desert city and provided a description of the suspect vehicle and license plate number.

Barstow police officers then conducted surveillance of all the Interstate 15 northbound exits into the city.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle, a red Camry, exiting Interstate 15 at Highway 58 and pulled the car over.

Authorities said three men were inside who said they were from Honduras: the driver, 27-year-old Oscar Josue Hernandez Escoto; and two passengers, 36-year-old Jose Raul Hernandez Avila and 24-year-old Osman Dominguez.

Officers searched the car and found the blue fentanyl pills packaged in plastic bags. All three men were arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of possessing fentanyl for sale and transportation of fentanyl with intent to sell.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the traffic stop was part of a larger drug bust which included the seizure of 23.1 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 39 grams of black tar heroin, nine grams of methamphetamine and a revolver with an “obliterated serial number.”

Officials said eight people in total were arrested on drug trafficking charges. The California Highway Patrol in Dublin, a Northern California city, also participated in the bust.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and just two milligrams of the drug can be lethal, the Drug Enforcement Administration has said.

Synthetic opioids were involved in 64% of the more than 100,000 estimated drug overdose deaths in the U.S. from May 2020 through April 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

Comments / 2

Ben Q.
4d ago

Locked them up for life because if The The drugs got Got to the streets it would have caused serious life damages and death...

Reply
2
Related
KTLA.com

Burglars steal guns, ammo in Adelanto: SBSD

Authorities are looking for a burglar or burglars who made off with two guns, ammunition and personal items from an Adelanto home Sunday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. A home in the 14000 block of Rachel Court was broken into at about 9 a.m. While deputies...
ADELANTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police say neighbors start vegetation fire with illegal fireworks

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said despite various warnings a vegetation fire was started behind the Quick Stop on San Felipe Road on Independence Day. Neighbors had to use a garden hose to defend their home from the oncoming flames. The fire was started with aerial fireworks, said police. The post Hollister Police say neighbors start vegetation fire with illegal fireworks appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barstow, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Barstow, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Woman successfully stops wallet theft attempt in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman successfully stopped a female suspect who tried to steal her wallet on Thursday, June 30, the city of Palo Alto announced in a news release Sunday. The suspect and her male accomplice are still at large. The victim, a woman in her fifties, was walking in the area […]
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed after running red light is San Jose's 36th fatal crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police said they're investigating the death of a motorcyclist who died after running a red light back in June. Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the area of Monterey Road and Branham Lane around 8:54 p.m. on June 3. Responding officers arrived to find the crash involved two vehicles – a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2002 Mercury SUV. The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, while the SUV driver did not report any injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Gunman still free after Emeryville shooting

EMERYVILLE (KRON) – A person was shot at the 76 gas station in Emeryville early Sunday, adjacent to the 24-hour Denny’s. The shooting happened at 4:03 a.m. at the 1700 block of Powell Street, according to a Facebook post from the Emeryville Police Department. “Officers arrived and located...
EMERYVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Police Sergeant#Fentanyl#Honduras
foxla.com

Man killed in rollover crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. - One man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Hesperia Road near Lemon Street around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, to reports of a crash involving a 2001 Ford Ranger. Investigators say they believe the driver...
HESPERIA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest teenager with ghost gun

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a juvenile in possession of a ghost gun Sunday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department (SJPD). While conducting a fireworks enforcement in Alviso, SJPD officers made contact with a 15-year-old boy who was in possession of a ghost gun. The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to narcotics trafficking arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop. Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Man charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine sales

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man has been charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Alex Murillo, 26, of Oakland, was arrested June 21 and is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. On April 7, Murillo met up with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
8 News Now

California murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a California murder suspect wanted in a homicide from May, San Jose police said. Kenneth Rogers, 38, of Alameda County, California, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a woman on May 15, police said. Metro police took...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police investigate fatal crash involving stolen motorcycle

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that took place last month and involved a stolen motorcycle. An adult male on a motorcycle ran a red light at the intersection of Monterey Road and Branham Lane, authorities said. The northbound motorcycle then collided with a 2002 Mercury SUV with an adult male driver.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

Brian Jimenez, 20, charged with attempted murder in 91 Freeway shooting

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a motorist during a road rage confrontation on the 91 Freeway was charged Friday with attempted murder. Brian Augustine Jimenez Jr. was arrested on June 30 on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon for the June 23 shooting.California Highway Patrol officers said Jimenez is accused of firing several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on the 91 Freeway in Corona. Rialto Police Department officers were able to locate Jimenez using his license plate number and he was taken into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Jimenez is slated to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: 140 pounds of meth seized in big drug bust

Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed after argument in SF: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced two reports of gunfire Friday night. The later incident, which happened around 11:55 p.m. in the Bayview neighborhood, resulted in a man being shot and killed after an argument, according to SFPD. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue where officers found […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Motorcyclist is killed in traffic collision in San Bernardino

A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on June 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 6:48 a.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to Hallmark Parkway and University Parkway. The motorcyclist, Anthony Ruiz, a 30-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

6K+
Followers
973
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy