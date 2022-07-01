ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kaitlin Armstrong murder suspect: police photo shows dramatic transformation

By Rebecca Rosenberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas love triangle murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong was trying to establish a new life in Costa Rica, dyeing and cutting her hair to disguise her identity, according to an arrest photo showing her dramatic transformation and U.S. Marshals. Armstrong, 34, was captured Wednesday in a remote beach town after...

Comments / 45

blueonblue
3d ago

Apparently some people carry a grudge for a long time and then they want revenge it ain’t worth it no other person on this planet is worth it it’s not a question of winning or losing it’s a question of learning from the experience

Reply(3)
4
DFWM
3d ago

she gained what from this act???? no man, no freedom, no life.

Reply(8)
27
Corruption Abounds in DC
4d ago

Ruined three lives due to jealousy…I don’t get it.

Reply(3)
33
