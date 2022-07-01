ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, OH

Lawrence Township Trustees discuss rules for fireworks

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
KEY ACTION Heard rules to for use of fireworks, from Bolivar Fire Chief Shawn Lynch, and the new rules that apply.

DISCUSSION: Chief Lynch asked resident to pay attention to the rules of using fireworks. Fireworks can only be used from 4 to 11 p.m., unless specified on the following dates; July 3, 4, 5 and the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4. Some other dates to us fireworks are New Years Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day weekend and June 19. Trustee Don Ackerman asked residents to pay attention when using fireworks and be in a safe area when setting them off.

In another matter trustees discussed the individuals planting a tree in memory of loved ones in the River Community Park. The township does not have the manpower to water the trees, however if the employees are in the vicinity, they will water them. If, a tree dies it is not the responsibility of the township. Family members are responsible for watering the trees.

OTHER ACTION

• Adopted a resolution to place a 2-mills replacement levy on the ballot for Scenic Hills Road.

• Heard a complaint about the township roads being difficult to travel because of the heat and the roads bleeding from the tar. Road Superintendent Chuck McNutt said it is too expensive to pave township roads. He said if someone can find a different idea, he would listen to what maybe can be done.

• Approved Country Signs of Bolivar to provide a new sign near the Sleep Inn at a cost of $8,460. The sign will say “Welcome to Lawrence Township.”

• Approved the purchase of a shocks and a flex force for a mower at a cost not to exceed $900.

• Heard no commercial landscaping businesses are permitted to dump their materials at the township garage. A business brought in large tree stumps and was told to remove them. The site is for resident’s compost only.

FOR YOUR INFO

• The new fire engine should arrive the second week in August.

• McNutt and his employees were lauded for clearing the roads of 27 downed trees during a recent storm.

UP NEXT meets at 7 p.m. July 14 in the township building. Will hold a record retention meeting at 6:50 p.m. July 14.

