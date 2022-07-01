ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing Jeremiah Cobb

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn landed four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb. This will hopefully be the boost to the recruiting class that Auburn needed.

Cobb becomes the Tiger's third commit of the 2023 class, joining Bradyn Joiner and Terrance Love.

Cobb is ranked as the 207th player in the class of 2023, and he chose Auburn over Clemson and Tennessee. He is from down the road in Montgomery, so he is familiar with the Auburn football program.

It has to feel nice for the coaching staff to have won a recruiting battle over two heavy-weight schools like, Clemson and Tennessee.

The class of 2023 is one of the best high school classes from Alabama ever, so it feels extra good to land one of the top player from the state.

Cobb is an excellent addition to the class and is a very unique running back. He shines when catching passes out of the backfield. He is the type of running back that can be a true workhorse three-down back.

With Auburn star running back Tank Bigsby presumably leaving for the NFL after this upcoming season, it was essential for the Tigers to land a top running back recruit, and they did just that.

Hopefully, Cobb's commitment will get the ball rolling for the Tigers, who are looking to pick up steam on the recruiting trail.

Let's take a look at what Twitter has to say about Auburn landing Cobb.

